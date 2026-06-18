Cowboys Placing Key Backup Offensive Line Depth on Season-Ending IR

The Dallas Cowboys have lost one of their top reserve offensive linemen to a season-ending injury.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, backup center Matt Hennessy will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing neck surgery recently. His placement on the list means he'll miss the entire upcoming season.

"The Cowboys are placing veteran OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending injured reserve, according to sources," Archer wrote. "He recently had neck surgery, and the Cowboys were preparing to have him open the season on PUP but opted to move him to IR."

Along with that move, the Cowboys are signing three UFL players in receiver Denzel Mims, cornerback Ameer Speed and offensive lineman Chris Glaser.

The Glaser signing was reported earlier in the week. Glaser, Mims and Speed all have NFL experience. To make room for them, the Cowboys are cutting defensive back Corey Ballentine and wide receiver Romello Brinson.

What happened to Matt Hennessy?

Former San Francisco 49ers center Matt Hennessy. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters last week that Hennessy had a neck injury that required surgery. The injury was suffered at OTAs, but the specifics aren't known.

The initial belief was that it would lead to a stint on the physically unable to perform list, but clearly the injury was much more serious than that.

Hennessy was signed to a one-year, $1.4 million deal to serve as the backup to Cooper Beebe. He was going to replace Brock Hoffman, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

The Cowboys reportedly signed UFL offensive lineman Chris Glaser earlier in the week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said. Glaser spent a stint on Dallas' practice squad in 2023.

He has appeared in eight games (one start) during his NFL career and has played snaps at guard and center. He started in eight contests at guard for the Columbus Aviators this year.

Who is next man up at backup center?

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys already showed their hand in terms of who will be the top backup behind Beebe and it's none other than T.J. Bass, who is also the team's top reserve at guard.

Bass was spotted getting first- and second-team reps at center during OTAs.

"Matt Hennessy suffered a neck injury during OTAs and will be out for an undetermined length of time," Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported said. "That’s pushed T.J. Bass to backup center. Bass took snaps with the first and second team offense during OTA practices."

Bass doesn't have any experience playing center, either in college or the NFL, but Dallas does have experience successfully shifting a guard to center, as the team did so with Beebe a few years back.