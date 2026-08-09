With training camp now in its second week across the NFL, there is no shortage of notable developments throughout the NFC East. From emerging players and heated practices to injuries and position battles, each team gave its fans something new to monitor.

Around The NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

Intense Situation – The ideal practice for any head coach would be what Brian Schottenheimer got from his team on Sunday. The offense won some reps, the defense won some reps, the intensity was sky-high to the point it seemed a fight was near … but yet cooler heads prevailed every time. And the result was a high-spirited practice that saw plenty of wins from both sides as they likely made each other better in the process. – (Nick Eatman)

– The ideal practice for any head coach would be what Brian Schottenheimer got from his team on Sunday. The offense won some reps, the defense won some reps, the intensity was sky-high to the point it seemed a fight was near … but yet cooler heads prevailed every time. And the result was a high-spirited practice that saw plenty of wins from both sides as they likely made each other better in the process. – (Nick Eatman) Lamb Talk: After a slow start to the day for the offense, Dallas' first team found some rhythm when Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a deep over-the-shoulder throw that Cobie Durant couldn't get to. Lamb and Prescott connected a few more times over the middle before capping off the team period with another deep throw that Lamb caught for a touchdown in a two-minute drill. – (Tommy Yarrish)

After a slow start to the day for the offense, Dallas' first team found some rhythm when Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a deep over-the-shoulder throw that Cobie Durant couldn't get to. Lamb and Prescott connected a few more times over the middle before capping off the team period with another deep throw that Lamb caught for a touchdown in a two-minute drill. – (Tommy Yarrish) Dirt Devil - A lot is being said of Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker, as well as Tyler Guyton, and rightfully so, because they're all former first-round picks. But what's flown under the radar is the improvement of Cooper Beebe heading into Year 3. He's quietly been dominant at center in training camp, and if you don't believe me, ask rookie LT Overton — Beebe absolutely dirting the rookie for an eye-opening pancake on Sunday during a would-be touchdown run from Jaydon Blue. - (Patrik Walker)



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

2026 - Jashaun Corbin



That brings us to now. On Friday, the team signed running back Jashaun Corbin to replace the recently cut Dominic Richardson. Undrafted in 2022, Corbin spent time on the practice squads for the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. He played six games for the Giants in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury in training camp the following year, and just like that, he was out of the league. He then became a well-traveled UFL’er, playing for the San Antonio Brahmas in 2025, where he led the league in rushing. Last year, he played for the Orlando Storm, finishing third in rushing. He showed some all-purpose appeal, adding value both as a receiver and kick returner. He now finds himself in a dogfight for one of the last running back spots on the team in what is already a crowded backfield. The team hopes his one-cut acceleration, good vision, receiving skills, and special teams value could spice up the competition.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"I think we're getting better and better each and every practice," Clark said. "I think the energy and the confidence is showing up every single day. We got to just keep on growing and just be consistent with that energy, be consistent with doing our jobs and doing everything the right way. Developing those habits, building those habits, just coming out here and doing that every day."



Going into his second season with the Cowboys, Clark now gets an offseason to work with fellow Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams alongside him. The two played six games alongside one another during the regular season in 2025, but now get the added time to build chemistry.



"He's just a dog, man," Clark said of Williams. "He does things the right way, plays with great leverage. He's a big guy and is able to be able to bend, got good ankle flexibility and all that kind of stuff, can play with his hands well. We're going to need him to keep on holding those double teams, all the big guys for real, so we can have our linebackers skip over the top."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"Oh, pretty good," he humbly said of his stellar performance in camp thus far. "I kind of always take it one day at a time, and I [help] a lot of other guys who think they're not having such a good day. But for me, personally, anytime I can be really around the guys or the team, I feel like I'm having a good day — whether I catch 100 balls or if I catch none."



Absorbing competitive cues from three of the best NBA players of all-time, namely, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, the 25-year-old native of Hoover, AL leans heavily into the Mamba Mentality from Bryant, but also the competitive fire and accomplishments of all three.



"Oh, I kind of always had it [in me], honestly," Pickens said of the Mamba Mentality, specifically. "When you hear me say that it doesn't matter what happens on the field or what happens on — I just want to do my best. When I say sentences like that, it's the mentality that I have.



"So just one day at a time, and keep getting better every day."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

OXNARD, Calif. – Rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been one of the biggest storylines of camp so far but he didn't finish Thursday's practice in uniform because of an apparent groin injury. The rookie who is seemingly battling for a starting job at inside linebacker, left practice early, spending a few minutes in the medical tent. He then walked off the field and into the training room, only to return in street clothes to watch the rest of practice.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

New York Giants News

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

“I think we got a lot better,’’ Harbaugh said after a final two-hour session at the Sports Performance Center. “That’s probably what we got out of it. We improved tremendously. We’re much further along than we were when we started. I think we can look back and say that we’ve come a long way."



“The competition is really tough in this league, and every team is doing the same thing. So you’re in a race every single day to be at least the best you can be. And everybody’s trying to do the same thing in the NFL, so that’s why it’s so tough, but I thought our guys did a good job. I’m happy with where we’re at. It’s just a matter of keeping your head down and staying after it every day. Never taking a breath in terms of your mindset and determination to get better.’’

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Players showing love to the staff 💙 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2026

“I think we got a lot better. That's probably what we got out of it,” he said after the last practice wrapped up on Saturday. “We improved tremendously. We're much further along than we were when we started. I think we can look back and say that we've come a long way.”

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Receivers (7)

In: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Braxton Berrios, Dalen Cambre

Out: Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, Xavier Gipson, Jalin Hyatt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darnell Mooney

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"I think we got a lot better," coach John Harbaugh said about work that was done in West Virginia. "That's probably what we got out of it. We improved tremendously. We're much further along than we were when we started. I think we can look back and say that we've come a long way. I mean, the competition is really tough in this league, and every team is doing the same thing.



"So, you're in a race every single day to be at least the best you can be. And everybody's trying to do the same thing in the NFL, so that's why it's so tough, but I thought our guys did a good job. I'm happy with where we're at. It's just a matter of keeping your head down and staying after it every day. Never taking a breath in terms of your mindset and determination to get better."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Philadelphia Eagles News

Position battles are starting to get settled, and other aspects of the roster are taking shape. The rookies haven't been showing much, but the Eagles are getting contributions from the one rookie that they have to develop this year.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Johnson met the media on Saturday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex and said that the 2026 season will "potentially, probably be my last year" as his life priorities away from football come more into focus.



"It's kind of where I'm at," he said. "Just looking forward to this year, playing the best I can. Stay healthy and that's about it. I thought about last year. Lots of conversations with my family, my kids, my oldest is turning 13 here in a few days, so it's hard to get time back. I feel like those years are very pivotal. It will be, I think, a fun transition.



"My focus here is with the Eagles, it's playing. I still feel I can be a premier tackle in this league. I feel good. Stay healthy and keep stacking days."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Did not practice with injury: WR Britain Covey, WR Danny Grey, OLB Keyshawn James-Newby, WR Makai Lemon, WR DeVonta Smith, S Cole Wisniewski, and OLB Jonathan Greenard.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Eagles second-year player Ty Robinson did not see much action last season. Robinson was mostly a backup and,, more often wasn't even active for games. That put a lot of pressure on him entering OTAs and training camp this season.



OTAs last year showed a monster of a player who has a chance to have a great NFL career. Will this year's training camp show that? The signs are clearly starting to appear for Robinson.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

The young edge rusher became the first player in franchise history to lead the Eagles in both sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3). Hunt also finished the regular season with 52 tackles, 57 pressures, 24 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. Entering 2026, it's all about continuing to grow and build off last year.



"It definitely gave me some more confidence that I'm going in the right direction, so that was very motivating and exciting to see," Hunt said back in June after a minicamp practice. "It makes me smile because I have come a long way, and it just makes me more excited to work."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Washington Commanders News

Coleman has made 20 starts across the regular season and playoffs, with 18 of them coming at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 390 total snaps in 2025, allowed 11 pressures and only one QB hit, gave up zero sacks, and earned a 64.6 overall grade. While Washington had shifted his role to left guard, pushing him back out to tackle does not mean he will have to learn anything new in the process.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Saturday marked the eighth and longest day of Washington Commanders Training Camp to date this summer. The day was full of bright spots, including K'Lavon Chaisson creating disruption as he does, Drew Stevens taking a firm grip on the kicking competition as he continues to separate from Jake Moody, and some encouraging work from some of Washington's interior o-line options. Laremy Tunsil left practice after being injured during one-on-ones, forcing Andrew Wylie into the left tackle spot for the rest of practice.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

The Commanders have been adamant for weeks that they were happy with what they had in the receiver room, and the group was starting to show why the front office was so confident in them. Players like Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey, all of whom had flashed at various points in their career, had strong weeks of practice. It might not have been the most star-studded bunch in the league, but there was enough to see what the best-case scenario could be if they all developed during the season.



But Diggs is a different kind of player -- one who is near the top of the list in receiving yards and touchdowns among active players -- and in a year where there are so many new factors at play, the Commanders could use a player with that kind of skill set. Most of Diggs' Friday workload came during individual drills, where he showed sharp route running ability and quick hands that plucked passes out of the air. As expected, he looked like a player who had four Pro Bowls and seven 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

“We had an idea that we wanted to slow-play it and so whatever made the most sense at this stage of my career,” Diggs said in his Friday press conference. “Everybody knows I want to win and I want to hold a trophy up. What better place to do it than back home? I have to work every day in order to do that but, here I am, putting one foot in front of the other."

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

After the Commanders training camp wrapped up for the day Friday, about 100 active-duty members of all branches of the military gathered inside the bubble at Commanders Park for NFL Combine-style drills.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.