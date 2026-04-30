Commanders and the NFC East: How the 2026 NFL Draft Reshaped the Division
Now that it’s been about a week since the 2026 NFL Draft, teams have added new talent and welcomed their rookie classes.
The NFC East has been a competitive division in recent years, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been the team to beat. Now, teams like the Washington Commanders are looking to change that and take over the top spot.
With each team making key moves, the division feels wide open heading into the 2026 season.
Here’s how each NFC East team looks after the draft:
Washington Commanders: The “Value” Strategy
General Manager Adam Peters and Head Coach Dan Quinn came into the draft with clear goals: fix a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league and add more weapons for quarterback Jayden Daniels.
At No. 7, Washington selected Sonny Styles, a linebacker out of Ohio State. Once projected as a top-five pick, Styles' falling to seven gives the Commanders a major boost on defense and will come in as a replacement for veterans like Von Miller and Bobby Wagner.
In the third round, Washington may have found a steal in Clemson Tigers' wide receiver Antonio Williams. He’s a polished slot receiver who adds another reliable option alongside Terry McLaurin for Daniels.
The addition of Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in the sixth round shows a shift toward a more physical run game and adds depth to the backfield.
New York Giants: Rebuilding Mode
After finishing last in the division, the Giants, now led by former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, focused on getting bigger and more physical.
With the fifth overall pick, they selected Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese to strengthen their pass rush, and with the tenth pick, they added Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who is expected to move inside to guard and help protect quarterback Jaxson Dart.
They also traded up in the third round to draft wide receiver Malachi Fields, adding size to their offense, and picked up more defensive talent later in the draft.
Philadelphia Eagles: Remaining Aggressive
General Manager Howie Roseman stayed aggressive, making moves to upgrade an offense that slowed down late last season.
The Eagles traded with the Cowboys to move up and drafted USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. His ability after the catch should bring a new dynamic to the offense alongside DeVonta Smith, with A.J. Brown’s future still uncertain.
Philadelphia used its first five picks on offense, adding a receiver, tight end, tackle, quarterback, and guard. They also added Uar Bernard through the International Player Pathway Program.
Dallas Cowboys: Fixing the Defense
Dallas entered the draft focused on improving its defense. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is expected to make an immediate impact as a versatile safety.
With the 23rd pick, the Cowboys selected a raw edge rusher out of the University of Central Florida, Malachi Lawrence, adding speed off the edge. Dallas also traded back with Philadelphia to gain extra picks, including a fourth-round selection used on cornerback Devin Moore.
Division Outlook
With rosters now reloaded, the NFC East is no longer just a two-team race between Philadelphia and Dallas. Washington and New York have made key improvements and are ready to compete.
If the Commanders hope to give the Eagles and the rest of the East a run for their money as they did just two seasons ago, they will have to hope that their new arrivals in free agency live up to the hype as well as the immediate impacts of some of their draft picks.
The Commanders still look to be the third-best team in the division, even after the NFL Draft, coming ahead of the Giants and behind the Eagles and Cowboys. However, the division is looking more neck and neck each day, so it should be an exciting season to see who can perhaps take over the throne from Philly.
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Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.Follow JodymyJo