Commanders and the NFC East: How the 2026 NFL Draft Reshaped the Division

Now that it’s been about a week since the 2026 NFL Draft, teams have added new talent and welcomed their rookie classes.

The NFC East has been a competitive division in recent years, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been the team to beat. Now, teams like the Washington Commanders are looking to change that and take over the top spot.

With each team making key moves, the division feels wide open heading into the 2026 season.

Here’s how each NFC East team looks after the draft:

Washington Commanders: The “Value” Strategy

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

General Manager Adam Peters and Head Coach Dan Quinn came into the draft with clear goals: fix a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league and add more weapons for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

At No. 7, Washington selected Sonny Styles, a linebacker out of Ohio State. Once projected as a top-five pick, Styles' falling to seven gives the Commanders a major boost on defense and will come in as a replacement for veterans like Von Miller and Bobby Wagner.

In the third round, Washington may have found a steal in Clemson Tigers' wide receiver Antonio Williams. He’s a polished slot receiver who adds another reliable option alongside Terry McLaurin for Daniels.

The addition of Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in the sixth round shows a shift toward a more physical run game and adds depth to the backfield.

New York Giants: Rebuilding Mode

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After finishing last in the division, the Giants, now led by former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, focused on getting bigger and more physical.

With the fifth overall pick, they selected Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese to strengthen their pass rush, and with the tenth pick, they added Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who is expected to move inside to guard and help protect quarterback Jaxson Dart.

They also traded up in the third round to draft wide receiver Malachi Fields, adding size to their offense, and picked up more defensive talent later in the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles: Remaining Aggressive

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

General Manager Howie Roseman stayed aggressive, making moves to upgrade an offense that slowed down late last season.

The Eagles traded with the Cowboys to move up and drafted USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. His ability after the catch should bring a new dynamic to the offense alongside DeVonta Smith, with A.J. Brown’s future still uncertain.

Philadelphia used its first five picks on offense, adding a receiver, tight end, tackle, quarterback, and guard. They also added Uar Bernard through the International Player Pathway Program.

Dallas Cowboys: Fixing the Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas entered the draft focused on improving its defense. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is expected to make an immediate impact as a versatile safety.

With the 23rd pick, the Cowboys selected a raw edge rusher out of the University of Central Florida, Malachi Lawrence, adding speed off the edge. Dallas also traded back with Philadelphia to gain extra picks, including a fourth-round selection used on cornerback Devin Moore.

Division Outlook

With rosters now reloaded, the NFC East is no longer just a two-team race between Philadelphia and Dallas. Washington and New York have made key improvements and are ready to compete.

If the Commanders hope to give the Eagles and the rest of the East a run for their money as they did just two seasons ago, they will have to hope that their new arrivals in free agency live up to the hype as well as the immediate impacts of some of their draft picks.

The Commanders still look to be the third-best team in the division, even after the NFL Draft, coming ahead of the Giants and behind the Eagles and Cowboys. However, the division is looking more neck and neck each day, so it should be an exciting season to see who can perhaps take over the throne from Philly.

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