Commanders Rookie Draws Intriguing Comparison From NFL Scouts

The Washington Commanders made six selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.

After landing one of the top overall prospects in former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick, the Commanders flipped to the other side of the ball in the third round, grabbing former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.

Washington needed to address its wide receiver room, considering the lack of proven experience outside of All-Pro Terry McLaurin. Veteran Deebo Samuel led the team in receiving last season, but he remains a free agent and is unlikely to return to the franchise.

That's where Williams comes in, as he provides an injection of youth alongside other promising pass-catchers such as Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.

Williams is now drawing a comparison to a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Commanders' Rookie Antonio Williams Compared To Former Pro Bowler Randall Cobb

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least one NFL scout sees similarities between Williams' skillset and Randall Cobb.

Cobb spent over a decade in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. He was a consistent big-play threat due to his speed, picking up Pro Bowl honors in 2014 after reeling in a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Based on combine numbers, Williams has the possibility to bring more explosion to the field than Cobb. Williams recorded a faster 40-yard dash (4.41 vs. 4.55) and 3-cone drill (7.00 vs. 7.08), along with a longer vertical jump (39.5" vs. 33.5") and broad jump (10'4" vs. 9'7").

"A national NFL scout sent over a fun comparison for third-round receiver Antonio Williams (Clemson): Randall Cobb. While Williams is slightly taller (5-foot-11½ vs. 5-10), both players combine route detail and the ability to freestyle within routes," Fowler wrote.

"Both can also play in the slot or slide outside when necessary (the Commanders can utilize Williams in both ways). And since Cobb logged nearly 8,000 yards over his 13-year career, here's guessing Washington would take that," Fowler added. "Williams has a ton of experience, starting since his true freshman year at Clemson."

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Williams is among the top route runners in his class, and he has the versatility to play inside or outside in Washington.

The main concern at this stage is his injury history. Williams missed time at Clemson as he battled multiple lower-body ailments. The Commanders are hopeful he'll be able to stay relatively healthy moving forward.

If Williams can end up going down a comparable path to Cobb, it's probably a parallel Washington fans can rally around.

During his four years at Clemson, Williams recorded 208 receptions for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Williams finished his time with the Tigers ranked fourth in program history in receptions and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time All-ACC selection and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022.

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