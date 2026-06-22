Commanders Finally Have Real O-Line Depth. Training Camp Will Decide How It Fits

The Washington Commanders will enter training camp with confidence in their offensive line, even if a couple of questions still exist. One thing they do have heading into this year that differs from years past is real options. This is something that matters in the NFC East, with the caliber of pass rushers on each of the four teams Washington has to routinely face twice a season.



Over the past two offseasons, Washington has made it a point to reshape the front around quarterback Jayden Daniels. Laremy Tunsil is one of the game's top left tackles, while Sam Cosmi is a proven force at right guard. Josh Conerly Jr. gives the Commanders the right tackle they need to bookend the position, potentially forming part of a long-term foundation.



Behind them, Washington has enough experience and enough position flexibility for them to have actual competition instead of simply filling out a roster full of camp bodies.



That is where training camp should get really interesting. There is one serious position battle heating up at left guard, but beyond that, it should be interesting to see which combination of players builds the best eight-to-nine-man offensive line group, how much trust in the interior line depth they have, and whether new offensive coordinator David Blough's offense can work well with a more physical identity up front.



Commanders OL Depth Chart: Starters

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

LT Laremy Tunsil: Tunsil is the man on the line who sets the tone for the rest of the guys. Washington traded for him last year and signed him to a two-year extension in March. As the team continues working to get him inked long-term, he remains the main one responsible for protecting Daniels' blindside.



While Tunsil gives Washington stability at one of the most important positions in football, his work does not end after the snap. Off the field, he has become a mentor to his younger teammates, most recently with Conerly Jr. this past offseason. The team does not need him to be the loudest player in the building; they just want what he has been, a dependable leader who brings credibility and a professional standard to the group.



LG Chris Paul: Paul ended last year on a strong note and will enter camp at least partially with the inside track at left guard, a position that should be a place for one of the better roster battles. Paul, who re-signed with Washington back in March after briefly testing free agency, brings size and familiarity with the franchise and has clearly shown that he is more than just a placeholder at the position.



The real question with Paul is whether he can become a reliable full-season answer next to Tunsil. The overall power level on that left side would be immense if Paul, in fact, holds onto the job and settles into the role. This will be a gritty battle, not a glamorous one, but it will be one of the more important ones on the offense.



C Nick Allegretti: Allegretti might low-key be the most important offensive lineman to keep an eye on in camp. With Washington installing a new offensive system, the center position will be saddled with many tasks, including communicating new protections and identifying fronts. Also, getting on the same page with Daniels before the snap, as well as the usual job of delivering the ball to the quarterback, and surviving life in the trenches as one of the only players who touch the ball every play.



No one is questioning Allegretti's toughness or experience, but Washington still has to decide whether he is the true full-time answer in the middle. In Blough's new system, that question needs to be answered early, as it asks the line to operate with more timing and movement than before.



To be clear, the team can survive a camp battle at the guard position. They need clarity at the center position from Day 1, if possible.



RG Sam Cosmi: Cosmi is one of the players on the roster who speaks for himself when healthy. When he is in the lineup, he is one of the game's most valuable blockers. After starting at tackle out of college, a move inside has revealed a natural fit at guard, where his power and athleticism both shine in the run and pass protection.



Cosmi's big and bulky, can move people with ease, climb to the next level, and help set the tone. The last few seasons have shown that his health and consistency will matter, but his role should never be in question. Sam Cosmi is an anchor on the Commanders' offensive line.



RT Josh Conerly Jr: Conerly is the most highly invested-upon player in the room after the team used its first-round pick (29th overall) on him in 2025. The Commanders invested in him becoming a long term-tackle. Now the question is: can he go from a talented young starter to a reliable weekly answer? Minicamp offered a few encouraging signs of a stronger Conerly. He also seemed a bit more mature and comfortable after spending an extended time doing extra work with Tunsil this offseason.



Conerly will start camp with the right tackle position being his to lose. The real thing to watch this year in camp and preseason is if he can be trusted against high-end edge rushers without constant help. If Conerly takes a substantial step, the ceiling explodes for the Commanders' offensive line.

Commanders OL Depth Chart: Reserves

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Moore (19) and guard Andrew Wylie (71) after scoring at touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

G/T Brandon Coleman: Coleman could play himself into the starting lineup before Week 1 gets here. He has enough talent, size, and positional flexibility to make the left guard battle more interesting, while also giving Washington a backup tackle option if he remains a reserve. A strong summer from Coleman could force the staff into a difficult decision. If the team is looking for the best possible starting five, Coleman could fit in.



G/T Andrew Wylie: Wylie brings a lot of meaningful football experience to the plate, along with being able to play several positions on the offensive line, though he is most effective at guard. The new staff will have to decide whether they view him as a guard-only backup, an emergency tackle option, or just a versatile veteran reserve whose main strength lies in reliability. Being able to play multiple spots will increase his chances of avoiding a healthy scratch on gameday.



OL Trent Scott: Scott represents decent tackle depth, which is not easily found in the league for cheap. Scott is not the guy to trust every down, and may need to prove his worth to the staff as a competent swing tackle in the new system. Flash may not be his thing, but experienced depth on the line is not something teams trying to protect their young quarterback take lightly.



OT Foster Sarell: With size and tackle experience, Sarell is one of the players who could make the back end of the group more competitive. Preseason reps will mean the world for him in proving if he is just a camp body.



G Julian Good-Jones: Interior guys who can play guard and center are generally viewed through a different lens, as his versatility gives him another factor to judge. To make the final 53, he has to convince the coaching staff he can get the job done if the first string goes down.



C Matt Gulbin: A developmental piece who can play both guard and center, Gulbin has the tools, but will need to prove he can handle the physicality the position demands. If he has a great camp, the conversation could change, but for now, the practice squad is a real possibility.

Developmental OL Prospects

The four guys below could all benefit from good showings in camp or injuries along the way. Developmental guys in this section of the roster have the opportunity to shine in camp and perhaps latch onto one of the last spots on the roster. They can also use their time with the team to help attract other suitors if they do not make the final 53 or practice squad.

OT Timothy McKay

G Tanoa Togiai

G Tyler Cooper

OT/OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

What We Know: Washington Has More Real Options Than Before

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Washington has a legitimate foundation up front. Tunsil and Conerly are bookend tackles, Cosmi gives you a proven right guard, while Allegretti gives you grit in the middle.



The big thing is that Washington no longer needs to try to sell the idea of offensive line depth. They have it to test now with Coleman making a push for the left guard spot, and Wylie and Scott competing for reserve roles. The collection of younger players can then compete for roster or practice squad spots. Competition like that should raise the floor of the room.

What We Don’t Know: What Combination Will the Commanders Trust on Game Day?

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with guard Chris Paul (75) after a score during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is where training camp comes into play and matters the absolute most. While the starting line may appear clear for now, Chris Paul has a decent challenge on his hands with Brandon Coleman. The team is likely asking itself whether Allegretti will be the long-term answer they hope for at center. Or will we see Washington attempt to push someone else at that position before the year is over? How many true tackles will they be able to keep? These are not small questions by any means.



With only a limited number of players allowed to dress each week, teams have to be surgical with who they put on the field in terms of position versatility. That means that one or two players who look good in August may still fall victim to the roster numbers game.



Washington has multiple players competing for defined roles, which is exactly what an improved roster should look like. Training camp will do more than just decide who lines up behind the starters. It will decide how much confidence Washington can have in the group tasked with protecting Daniels.



For a franchise trying to figure out whether last season was a detour, and not their identity, that may be one of the most important battles of camp.



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