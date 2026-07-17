Commanders Rookie Matt Gulbin Could Be Training Camp’s Biggest Sleeper

Matt Gulbin could be the most overlooked member of the Washington Commanders’ 2026 draft class. The sixth-round center spent the spring taking snaps behind Nick Allegretti, but his production while at Michigan State might just give him a chance to make that competition more interesting than expected.



Kaytron Allen would have been the obvious choice to become the sleeper of training camp.



Gulbin was selected with the No. 209 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Allegretti appears to have the inside edge at center, the Commanders have made it clear the starting job will be decided during training camp.

Matt Gulbin is the most underrated '26 OL imo. Doorstop in the A-gap with exceptional anchor & grip strength pic.twitter.com/mQ4t7Uhy7q — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 14, 2026

After playing guard at Wake Forest, Gulbin transferred to Michigan State and started 11 games at center in 2025. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 82.6, including a pass-blocking grade of 87.8 and a run-blocking grade of 81.9. In 727 offensive snaps, he allowed five pressures and two sacks.

Washington Commanders center Matt Gulbin's college Pro Football Focus grades. | Pro Football Focus

Gulbin’s game-by-game grades also show that his overall mark was not carried by one dominant performance. He earned a grade of at least 70 in six appearances and never fell below 61.9.



The experience Gulbin has at all three interior offensive-line positions gives him a clear path toward becoming the primary backup for Washington.

"I feel comfortable in all three interior positions. Left guard, center, right guard. I think I've been able to succeed at all three of those spots because of my football knowledge and how I go about my preparation. And my overall understanding of my job and what I need to get done." Matt Gulbin on draft night

For now, his biggest opportunity will come at center, where Allegretti has limited experience after playing guard for most of his NFL career.

Matt Gulbin is my favorite center in the 2026 NFL Draft



3-year starter who transferred to Michigan State and had a career year against Big 10 competition thanks to his borderline elite play strength pic.twitter.com/HrgzEuTcyU — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 17, 2026

Make no mistake, the sixth-round rookie will still have to prove he can transition over to the pro game. He has weaknesses, including shorter-than-ideal arms and limited athleticism. Padded practices will provide a much better test of whether he is strong enough to withstand a season of weekly battering by the monsters in the NFC East trenches.



Allegretti will enter camp as the favorite. Gulbin may have a better chance of pushing him than his draft position suggests.



Allen emerged as the rookie standout of the offseason program. Gulbin could become the surprise of training camp.



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