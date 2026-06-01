Offseason Changes Bring New Look to Washington; Any Post-June 1 Cuts? - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily News Links | Philip Hughes

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your number one place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

So, as Dan Quinn enters Year 3 in Washington -- and while no one in the organization is saying he's on any hot seat yet -- the Commanders look different, underscoring the urgency behind Washington's offseason moves.



"The changes that are required, those are hard, and that pushes that [urgency] some," Quinn said. "But yeah, I would say it's heightened for sure. And there's also an energy that comes with that, and I'm leaning into that hard too."

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks uses a formula to assess whether a team has a solid championship foundation and a ranking system to gauge its strength. According to Brooks, a potential championship franchise should have the following 12-player formula:



- One quarterback



- Three offensive playmakers



- Three quality offensive linemen



- Two pass rushers



- Three back-seven playmakers

The locker room fit has been excellent, adding an experienced veteran presence to a starting cornerback group with few NFL snaps.



“He’s someone who came in and challenged me from the jump,” Sainristil said. “Every day we’re out here doing extra reps after practice. Having someone who is going to help sharpen me, and I’m going to help sharpen him — he’s bringing that challenge to the whole room. …When you add someone like him to the room, who has that presence and that experience, for us as younger guys, I love learning from people like him. It has been cool to have him as part of our room.”



Sainristil and Robertson might be considered slot cornerbacks by trade but have experience on the outside. It’s assumed that Robertson will play inside, though that hasn’t been formalized and won’t be for some time.

#Commanders fans, it’s a day before June 1st. This is how the WR room looks as of today.



How are you feeling on the room? Do you think Washington HAS to acquire another receiver or are you confident in this room as it stands? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lvwbzzybgQ — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 31, 2026

As for current Commanders, there's no one on the roster in danger of being released due to salary-cap concerns. Washington remains in excellent salary cap shape, with around $43 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap.

John spoke with Mike Sellers, a former Redskins player and high school coach for Commanders 2026 NFL Draft pick Kaytron Allen, and discussed Allen's skill set and how it fits Washington's needs. Sellers also updated his health.

Styles does tend to bite on play-action fakes and overrun plays, but elite athleticism should allow him to learn on the job. As he grows in his role, Jones may utilize Styles as a big nickel or in other roles, but to start, I believe Jones parks Styles in Cashman’s middle linebacker spot and uses his athleticism in disguised looks and basic blitz packages day one.

For the Commanders, former tight end Logan Paulsen has noticed that Treylon Burks has been turning heads immediately.



"It was Treylon Burks, man... he's a former first-round pick, and he looked the part. He looked healthy, he looked fast, he looked super sharp on some of the acceleration and deceleration stuff. He was the guy who kind of led the charge."

"This isn't Monk and Clark."



What a line. It's a great line because it is so true. That's what Ben Standig told Brian Mitchell and J.P. Finlay of "BMitch and Finlay" on Friday.



Brian Mitchell, who played with Monk and Clark, immediately chuckled at Standig's comment, obviously because he knows it is true. Standig continued, "This is the one guy, and then you have a lot of other guys who have certain skill sets that if they're used properly... Suddenly, Mitchell interrupted, "So Terry Knight and the Pips." Yes, something like that," Standig replied.

The Commanders have $43.7 million in available salary-cap space right now, third-highest in the league. Peters will want to keep some back for any in-season moves that may be required, but he'll be ready to strike with conviction if the right players become available. Though the roster looks better and deeper, Washington's front-office leader is in no position to settle.

What does Daniels think of Blough now being his offensive coordinator?



"It's fun, he said after Wednesday's OTA. "I mean, it's been awesome just to see his offensive mind, his creative mind, and juices flowing, and we're building this thing together."



Daniels likes Blough's offense.



"I love the offense. I mean, I love what Blough’s doing. I love how he's creating and designing different things, and then we're going from there."

This is a movie fans have seen before. Brown was almost a constant standout over the summer throughout his first stint in Washington. Unfortunately, this rarely translated to the competitive regular-season environment. Whether that changes this time around is anyone's guess, but the urgency is clear to all.



The Commanders are devoid of proven production beyond Terry McLaurin. They have a lot of young, hungry wideouts all looking to force their way into prominent roles. Brown is among them, but the margin for error couldn't be much finer with so much competition for places.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders



While making a radio appearance in Washington, 14-year NFL veteran Brian Mitchell said that he was impressed by what he saw from Williams in early practice sessions.



"It's not that you see a finished product," Mitchell said. I think so many fans and a lot of people in the media (do this). They look for the finished product instead of, okay, I see why they drafted him. Antonio Williams yesterday? He gave you many reasons why. I could see why. You can see the quick twitch, you can see how the guy settles, or the route running. And if you continue with that and keep building, then you see why. Then you start to see the person develop that we already look at now."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news.