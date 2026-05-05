Why Jeffrey M'Ba is the One Commanders UDFA That Will Make the 53-Man Roster

The Washington Commanders' defense needed a facelift after one of the worst outings on that side of the ball in franchise history. They did that from the get-go this offseason, paying heavy attention to their front seven in free agency as well as the NFL Draft.

The Commanders also brought in a decent haul of undrafted signings, who will join the recently drafted rookies at rookie minicamp this week to prove that they are worth rostering heading into the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see who is able to make a name for themselves throughout that process and the upcoming team minicamp and training camp. But there seems to be one undrafted player signed by the Commanders that Bleacher Report is expecting to make a push to make the 53-man roster: DT Jeffrey M'Ba.

The Case to Make the 53-Man

"The 6'5", 316-pound prospect, who played for Auburn, Purdue, and SMU, has the size and skills needed to crack the defensive-line rotation. The Commanders didn't draft an interior defender. They may eventually lose standout Daron Payne, who is entering a contract year," wrote Kristopher Knox. "M'Ba is an older rookie at 26 years old, but he has the physical traits and proven production that Washington should want in a rotational defensive tackle. This past season with the Mustangs, M'Ba recorded 42 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss."

SMU Mustangs defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba (6) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His physical traits are the reason why he is being viewed as someone who could contribute as a depth piece for the Commanders.

On top of that, M'Ba seems like the perfect fit within Daronte Jones' defensive scheme, who can clog lanes in a three-man front. Additionally, M'Ba, who is from Gabon in Central Africa, is eligible for the International Player Pathway (IPP), meaning that it might provide the team with an additional practice squad exemption if he doesn't make the initial 53-man roster.

Long Road Ahead

While there is much to like about M'Ba, there is still plenty of development to take place. His production at the highest collegiate levels at Auburn (SEC) and Purdue (Big Ten) didn't amount to much, so it took him going to a weaker conference, the ACC, for him to actually produce enough for NFL scouts to really have their eye on him.

Taking a step down to show what you can do doesn't always translate well to the NFL – the highest level of football that can be played. There is also the aspect that he is a majorly raw prospect in the league, even as an elder statesman coming out of college. A lack of consistent coaching, inconsistent pad level, and a habit of losing his anchor after losing the initial hand battle all stick out.

Outside of that, the M'Ba is currently buried in a deep defensive line group that features Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, Jer'Zhan Newton, DJ Davidson, and Shy Tuttle, just to name a handful.

While Knox mentioned that Payne could eventually be gone, that hasn't manifested itself to create an open spot and likely won't as he is now set to play out the 2026 season with the Commanders barring something happening midseason.

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