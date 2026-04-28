Commanders Land 300 Pound Trench Monster in Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders have received overwhelming praise for what they accomplished in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Adam Peters was able to get great value out of the majority of the selections, with the highlight being able to select the best off-ball linebacker in the draft, Sonny Styles, with the seventh overall pick.

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, and the Commanders will be looking to turn things around after an atrocious 5-12 season. But, before we get to the play on the field, it's never too early to take a peek at who the Commanders could select in the first round come the 2027 NFL Draft.

Dane Bruglar Mocks DT Ahmad Moten Sr. to Commanders with 14th Pick

"While Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor made their presence known, Moten was the Hurricanes’ most impactful defensive lineman in the national championship game," wrote Bruglar. "If he builds off that performance, you can pencil him in for the first round next April."

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moten Sr. was eligible for the 2026 draft, but decided to return to Miami for his redshirt senior season as he looks to follow in the footsteps of first-round picks Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor after surging into first-round conversations thanks to a coming-out party in 2025. This past season, Moten Sr. collected 31 tackles (nine for loss) and 4.5 sacks while earning a 76.9 overall defensive grade and a 75.6 pass rush grade per Pro Football Focus.

At six-foot-three and over three hundred pounds, Moten has been described as a bull in a china shop, highlighted by his explosive first step and quickness to get into the backfield. His ability to eat up blocks while also getting into the backfield shows that he will be more than just a run-stopper at the next level.

How it Works in the Nation's Capital

If the Commanders make a pick at 14th overall in 2027, that means that they have once again missed the playoffs and should aim to continue building on their young core.

With veteran Daron Payne's cap hit becoming increasingly more difficult to deal with due to how massive it is, Peters should look to move him via trade before thinking about him as a cap casualty. With Payne off the books and the roster, along with others like Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, and Shy Tuttle on short-term contracts, it would be the prime time for the Commanders to add a player such as Moten Sr. to the roster alongside fellow building block Jer'Zhan Newton.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.