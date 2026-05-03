Commanders Post-Draft Super Bowl Odds Offer Significant Value

The NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and the new class of rookies is gearing up for rookie minicamp for their respective teams.

The Washington Commanders improved in free agency and then added to that in the draft. General manager Adam Peters went to work adding on both sides of the ball, with the two notable selections from the draft being linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Antonio Williams.

The Commanders believe they did enough to improve by becoming faster, smarter, and more versatile across the board. But do the oddsmakers in Vegas believe it was enough to move the needle on their chances of winning Super Bowl LXI?

Commanders SB LXI Odds in Bottom Half of League

The Commanders' odds to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season have surprisingly slipped post-draft, with DraftKings currently having them at +6500 odds to win the whole thing, which places them with the 21st-best odds in the league.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles is selected by the Washington Commanders Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They are currently tied with the Indianapolis Colts, but are well behind their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles (+1600) and the Dallas Cowboys (+2500). However, they are ahead of the New York Giants, who currently sit at +7000.

Super Bowl LXI will be played from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Valentine's Day.

Needle Not Moved After NFL Draft

The oddsmakers clearly weren't a fan of what the Commanders did in the draft to move them up the rankings as Super Bowl contenders.

While many are clearly high on Styles and Williams, despite the latter not being what most had hoped for when thinking of their WR2 next to Terry McLaurin, the rest of the draft for Washington was a bit of a head-scratcher, even though the picks offered tons of value.

The oddsmakers might not think the Commanders have a shot at competing in 2026, but the consensus around the building and amongst fans is that they should be able to compete for the NFC East crown after making up some ground on the Cowboys and Eagles.

If they can pull everything together through offseason workouts and training camp, they most definitely can be a force to reckon with, especially if Jayden Daniels is healthy.

Projections are just that, and most of the time they are wrong. Let's hope thats the case here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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