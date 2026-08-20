Sonny Styles Not Satisfied With Washington Preseason Debut — Commanders Daily

Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles was unsatisfied with his preseason debut against Miami, focusing on footwork and hand usage as defensive injuries mount. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles spoke with reporters on Wednesday about getting his first taste of NFL game action, but came away from it far from satisfied with his performance. Styles played only one defensive series, on the drive when Miami marched 93 yards down the field and scored a touchdown. After watching the game film, Styles is focused less on the drive's result and more on the fundamentals he believes he needs to get right, especially with his footwork and hands. "First game, you know, I wasn't a big fan of it. But, I mean, it's your first game, one drive, you start slow," he said. "You're always going to have things you want to be better at. I think I've got to work on keep getting better — footwork, hands, all those different things. Like I said, it's the first game. Going to keep getting better."

Sonny Styles Every Snap From His NFL Debut pic.twitter.com/Na247BDJb1 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 15, 2026

Styles said that if Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gives him another shot in preseason, he plans to eliminate the slow start and show improvement immediately. “Just starting really fast. I don't know how many plays it's going to be this week. It's up to the coach, obviously. So, I just want to get out there, start fast, just get it going early."



The rookie believes everything is starting to slow down for him as camp progresses, saying each three-day practice block gives him another opportunity to recognize formations and concepts more quickly. "Yeah, I mean, I think with most of the guys, we're pretty good on knowing what to do, knowing how to do it. And I think now it's just to keep taking the steps of knowing why," said Styles. "Why are we calling this? What are we trying to defend? Like, if we're in this defense, what is the offense going to try and attack? So that's something Coach DJ talks about a lot, just upping our IQ and keep getting better in that sense."

"I don't know if it's just a big, big adjustment. I think it's the same thing. Ball is ball."



"You're a linebacker, you've got to have good footwork, you've got to have good hands, get off blocks, get to the ball."



"I thought in the game I've got to clean up my footwork a little bit and then make sure I'm getting on and off blocks. Obviously, linemen are going to put their arms around you, get on you. You've got to use your length."



"But it's the same thing. Like I said, ball's ball." Commanders LB Sonny Styles

Styles will get his next chance to turn his critical self-evaluation into progress in motion this Saturday when the Commanders take on the Detroit Lions.

Commanders Defensive Depth Being Tested by Injuries

Washington's defense has been hit by injuries, but in a contact sport as violent as the NFL, it's only a matter of time. For the Commanders, it's happening all at once. Odafe Oweh has a calf strain, K’Lavon Chaisson has been working through a knee issue, and linebacker Jordan Magee is working off to the side, sidelined this week with a shoulder injury. Quinn made a point of not classifying those injuries as long-term concerns, but the absences are already beginning to test how much of that depth they actually have.

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