Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins live updates, score, and highlights
The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game lose streak as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain. They enter Week 11 with major changes, the biggest being head coach Dan Quinn assuming defensive coordinator duties from Joe Whitt Jr.
On offense, Marcus Mariota steps in again for an injured Jayden Daniels, adding to the adjustments that the Commanders have had to fight through as their injury list grows.
Despite the setbacks, Washington is looking to turn things around and use this international matchup as an opportunity to regroup, regain confidence, and get back in the win column.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Treylon Burks, WR Terry McLaurin, LB Ale Kaho, T Trent Scott, T George Fant, TE Ben Sinnott
Dolphins inactives: QB Quinn Ewers (emergency 3rd quarterback), CB Rasul Douglas, LB Andre Carter II, WR Dee Eskridge, DT Matthew Butler
1st Quarter
- We're underway overseas in Madrid, Spain! The Commanders have won the toss and elected to defer. Touchback on the kick and Tua Tagovailoa will take the field with the Dolphins offense. Achane on the first run on of the game and gains 11 before being pushed out of bounds. Pass to Waddle is complete for another Dolphins first down. Split back and toss to Achane he gets 23 yards and to WAS 23. Dolphins call a timeout #1.
- 1st and 10, pass caught by Dulcich for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6, Wright in the backfield, Tua with the toss to Wright; he gets 4 yards. 3rd and 2, hand off to Achane, he's up the middle, but short of the first down. Dolphins will go for it on 4th down, they go with the run, but flag on the play against Dolphins for delay of game. Dolphins will attempt a 46 yard field goal and it's GOOD! Dolphins on the board first. Dolphins 3, Commanders 0.
READ MORE: Marcus Mariota ready to lead Commanders again in Madrid
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Joe Whitt Jr. addresses Commanders play-caller switch to Dan Quinn
• Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense
• Commanders player's suspension is at the center of a new controversy
• Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup