How Daronte Jones Will Impact the Commanders Defense in 2026

The Washington Commanders parted ways with both of their coordinators following the completion of the 2025 season.

They quickly tabbed David Blough as the replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, but they took a long game approach when it came to hiring their next defensive coordinator. After a battle with numerous teams for the role formerly held by Joe Whitt Jr., the Commanders were ultimately able to lure former Minnesota Vikings' passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, Daronte Jones, to the DMV.

With their defense now having a leader, we decided to look at how Jones will impact that side of the ball for the Commanders.

Emphasis on secondary

Jones' background, at the college and pro level, is heavily rooted in defensive backs and the passing game, meaning he's likely to strengthen Washington's coverage schemes, improve communication and discipline in the secondary, and increase takeaways and pass breakups.

This would address one of the Commanders' biggest weaknesses, as the secondary allowed too many yards and produced too few takeaways throughout the 2025 season. Jones's ability to coach up better fundamentals and ball skills will help elevate Washington's secondary play as a whole.

Teach-first approach

Jones has coached on both the collegiate and professional levels, so he has a great understanding of coaching up young, developing players. Reports have noted that he is known as a student-teacher coach who meets players halfway, utilizing their skill sets, which builds an understanding rather than simply demanding effort to fit into a scheme.

Jones' unique ability to connect with his players could accelerate the development of young defenders such as Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos, and improve overall defensive IQ across the defensive depth chart.

More discipline, turnover-focused scheme

Being able to have a disciplined and turnover-focused unit on the defensive side of the ball has been a struggle for the Commanders, but with the addition of Jones, this should change.

His units in Minnesota, especially in 2024, were strong in interceptions and takeaways, obvious areas where the Commanders lacked. This new scheme fit, which Jones learned under Brian Flores, will create those turnovers, netting a better chance of possession and ample field position for Jayden Daniels and the offense to operate.

Alignment with Dan Quinn's vision

Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn has historically wanted an aggressive, flexible defense, and he now gets that with Jones making his way to Washington.

Jones' experience under Flores' scheme in Minnesota and his emphasis on coaching a secondary that attacks rather than waits for what comes to them complements the vision held by Quinn. With Quinn and Jones on the same page, it creates better synergy and a clearer defensive identity.

While there is plenty to like about Jones coming over to coach the defense for the Commanders, there could be a learning curve in in-game adjustments and play-calling consistency due to never being a coordinator at the NFL level. However, this shouldn't be too big of an issue considering he has called plays as DC at the collegiate level.

