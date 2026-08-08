Stefon Diggs Could Make More Than Commanders Offense Better — Commanders Daily

Dan Quinn believes Stefon Diggs can help elevate Washington’s defense as well as its offense. Plus, the Commanders are bringing back Max Scharping, and Sonny Styles explains why Washington “felt right” before the draft. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

There is one major reason the Washington Commanders brought Stefon Diggs into the mix: to give Jayden Daniels another proven weapon while taking some pressure off Terry McLaurin in the process. Dan Quinn sees things from a different angle that has nothing to do with catching passes on Sunday. Quinn believes that defensive backs who now play across from Diggs will benefit from having another accomplished route-runner in the building. "So to add another competitor into that spot, this is a really skilled receiver," Quinn said. "He’s got great route-running ability. So when you practice against that, like you can’t help but, you know, improve your own game."



As a coach with firsthand experience trying to defend Diggs, he realizes that his guys will now get reps against Diggs' releases, suddenness, and his elite ability to create separation instead of trying to duplicate those traits with a scout team player with nowhere near the same level of ability. Every rep against Diggs gives Washington’s corners another chance to learn what works and what they may be revealing to an experienced receiver.



Quinn believes that Diggs being a part of sharing that information with the defensive backs might be the biggest benefit of all. Identifying small tendencies a defensive back may not realize he is showing, while also telling him which techniques make the matchup more difficult, would be like having a legal cheat code.



"As we build it together with Steph, like I’m excited to see, you know, the insights that he can share across the ball," said Quinn. "Like that’s where teammates can really explore. ‘Hey man, you’re giving this away. This is something I see that was hard to defend.’ And so coaches do it, but when the players start doing it, that’s when you can really elevate the team."



That's not to say Washington signed Diggs to coach up its defensive backs, but having that experience in the building gives the team another veteran capable of helping teammates outside of his position group. Quinn has kept a major emphasis on competition throughout camp this year; adding another high-level player naturally raises the level of those practicing against him. While the jury is still out on how good a signing this will turn out to be, Washington may benefit from his arrival on both sides of the ball before he ever catches a regular-season pass.

Stefon Diggs got in some extra reps with Jayden Daniels and appeared to talk through some stuff on routes with him after practice. pic.twitter.com/wutBwKjhys — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2026

Commanders Bring Max Scharping Back to Washington

Less than 24 hours after releasing guard Tyler Cooper, the Washington Commanders will reportedly sign Max Scharping. Scharping spent part of the 2024 season on Washington’s practice squad before Pittsburgh signed him away. The former second-round pick has appeared in 81 NFL games with 33 starts, which gives Washington another veteran option along the interior offensive line. The Commanders are trying to fill their current depth need while juggling center Nick Allegretti's absence due to injury. While they do have other options at center (all of whom are guards or have been converted to center), Allegretti’s absence has left Washington searching for more experienced interior depth.

Sonny Styles Explains Why Washington ‘Felt Right’

Commanders rookie Sonny Styles joined longtime Burgundy and Gold fan and NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a ride around Atlanta Motor Speedway and a conversation about football, his transition to the NFL, and landing in Washington. Earnhardt brought up Styles correctly predicting who would draft him. "When I visited in person, and I was in the facility around Coach Quinn, our GM, AP, and just like the whole team, like a whole staff, like just it felt right," Styles said. "So, like going into the draft, I don't know. I just had a feeling. Felt like that's where home was going to be. Ended up working out the way it was supposed to." Styles says Quinn has reinforced that feeling since he arrived: "He makes it easy to play for him. It’s a guy you want to go out there and give it your all for."

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