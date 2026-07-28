Commanders Reveal Injuries to Tress Way, Kain Medrano at Start of Camp

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters addressed the media Tuesday afternoon on veteran report day. The first announcement was that punter Tress Way and linebacker Kain Medrano were both dealing with injuries that are not expected to keep them out for long.

In addition to the moves we made earlier in the week, Tress Way and Kain Medrano are both dealing with injuries, so they won’t be dressed out tomorrow. Tress suffered a pectoral injury. He’ll be rehabbing off to the side. It’s not expected to keep him out for an extended period of time, though, so we’re not too worried about that. And then the same thing with Medrano—just a minor hamstring injury training in the offseason, and he should be back shortly. Commanders GM Adam Peters

GM Adam Peters shares an update on P Tress Way and LB Kain Medrano pic.twitter.com/Ir5E5u1f1G — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2026

Tress Way’s Pectoral Injury Bears Watching

Way is the team's longest-tenured player and should still be considered the starting punter even though the team worked out three punters today. A pectoral injury will not completely keep him from working out, but pads are likely out of the question once they come out.



Medrano's injury seems less serious, but he will also start off to the side while still dealing with a minor hamstring injury. With special teams ace Nick Bellore retiring yesterday, Medrano stands to inherit quite a few special teams snaps if he can stay healthy this season.



While Washington would obviously prefer to begin camp at full strength, neither injury currently appears capable of changing any of the team’s larger plans. Way has absolutely nothing to prove during the early portion of camp, while Medrano should still have plenty of time to compete once he's cleared.

Washington Works Out Nine Players, Signs Punter Matt Haack

On the eve of training camp's first practice, the team worked out nine players, including three punters.

Player Position Cal Adomitis LS River Cracraft WR D’Wayne Eskridge WR Jamie Gillan P Matt Haack P Malik Heath WR Seth Henigan QB Thomas Morstead P Quincy Skinner Jr. WR

Among those that worked out, punter Matt Haack was signed according to his agent.

Congratulations to former @ASUFootball and NFL vet, Matt Haack on signing with the @Commanders! In 7 games with the @AZCardinals in 2025, he averaged 51.3 yards per punt with 40% of his punts Inside the 20! LET'S GO! pic.twitter.com/CMvfcg6Yxo — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) July 28, 2026

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