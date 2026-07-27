Nick Bellore’s Retirement Changes Commanders’ Roster Math Before Training Camp

A few weeks ago, news broke about the Washington Commanders' intent to sign free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. The move, while reported by several news sources, was not made official until today, when the Commanders announced the signing of Douglas and that they were placing linebacker Nick Bellore on the Reserve/Retired List.



Now the team is officially at 91 players, which is completely fine because defensive end T.J. Maguranyanga is part of the International Player Pathway program. That part of the move was easy. The ramifications, not so much.



Bellore played 338 total snaps on special teams, which accounts for 79% of Washington's total special teams plays in 2025. This essentially means the team replaced its most valuable special-teams player with a potential starter in an already crowded room.

In a corresponding move, we have placed LB Nick Bellore on the Reserve/Retired List https://t.co/UgFIV6rfGb — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2026

Bellore’s Retirement Creates a Special-Teams Opening

Over the last couple of months, we have gone over the Commanders' roster math. Each time we have mentioned the linebacker position could get interesting, as Bellore is now 37 and flanked by younger talent.



That talent includes Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano, and Ale Kaho, who are all ready to take a larger role with the team. Medrano and Kaho, in particular, stand to benefit from having one fewer linebacker competing for a roster spot and a significant special-teams role now available. Bellore's 338 snaps will likely be evenly distributed among those who make the final 53-man roster.

A salute to Nick Bellore for his service as a special-teams ace for Washington for two seasons. pic.twitter.com/jWZoSJL1Lu — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) July 27, 2026

Rasul Douglas Increases the Pressure at Cornerback

The Commanders will now carry 10 cornerbacks into training camp, although Trey Amos is on the Active/PUP list and undrafted rookie Fred Davis II is on the Active/Non-Football Illness list. Both of those players will still count against the roster.



Douglas joins Amos, Mike Sainristil and Amik Robertson as the corners with the strongest claims to roster spots. This leaves Ahkello Witherspoon, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Tre Hawkins III, Darius Rush, Car’lin Vigers and Davis competing for what could be just one or two additional openings.



Bellore's retirement may have cured one roster issue, but in the process it created a vacancy on special teams that will be tough to fill.

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