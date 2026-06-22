Commanders Must Prove Last Season Was a Detour, Not Their Identity - Hughes' View

The Washington Commanders will enter the 2026 season with an uncomfortable identity question hanging over the entire franchise. Which version of this team is the real one?



Is it the one that shot out of a cannon in 2024 behind Jayden Daniels and gave fans a reason to believe again? Or is it the one that crashed back down to 5-12 last year, leading to coordinators on both sides of the ball not being brought back?



That is the main focus of this entire year. Which identity fits this team, and are they good enough to compete in the NFC East, where the Cowboys are still the Cowboys, the Eagles are one year removed from a Super Bowl victory, and the Giants don't look to be the cellar-dwellers any longer under new head coach John Harbaugh?



The Commanders are not only looking to improve their record in 2026. They are looking to define last season, to themselves, if no one else.

Last Season Cannot Be Brushed Aside

When you are talking about disappointing seasons, they all come with explanations. Washington had enough last year to write a book about.



Injuries dropped the team to second and third-string at key spots, exposing the depth issue. A defense that struggled pretty much the entire season, to the point that head coach Dan Quinn had to take over the play-calling in early November, proved to be the main cause for concern.



Those are just a couple of things that mattered from last season. A completely fresh offensive direction under new offensive coordinator David Blough matters now, too. There are certainly reasons to think that Washington was better than their record said last season as well. But there is some danger in going down that avenue and explaining too much.



No matter how you twist or turn it, a 5-12 season leaves a mark that stays with a team and its fanbase. It changes how the team is viewed internally and how the discussion is framed nationally. It places pressure on the staff to explain what happened and not pretend it did not. It turns up the heat on a certain coach's seat if they come out of the gate cold in 2026.

The Daniels-Blough Reset Has to Answer Real Questions

While it is completely clear that this is Jayden Daniels' team, the Commanders cannot spend another offseason building hope around belief in their young signal-caller.



This is a franchise that already knows what hope looks like, framed around Daniels. Everyone has seen the spark he carries. The playmaking he effortlessly brings to the table. The fanbase has tasted what it feels like when the franchise quarterback conversation is finally legitimate.



Now, the Commanders need to prove, as an organization, that the entire operation around him can support that belief.

This is where Blough's new offense really comes into play. A different mindset, complete with structural changes and new coaches, can be exciting during June practice without pads. But will it lead to a clearer identity once the games begin? That remains the real question, and nobody is expecting perfection immediately. Although the staff will start looking suspect if excuses become part of the framework.



Washington's ceiling shifts dramatically if Daniels looks anywhere near as comfortable as he did during his rookie season. At the same time, if the offense starts to sputter and the team struggles behind it, last season starts to feel less like a detour and more like a warning.

The Commanders Need an Identity That Survives Adversity

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

When the NFL season gets uncomfortable, the best teams already know who they are. Without a doubt, that is the next step for Washington. They do not need to be flawless. No one expects them to unseat the 1972 Miami Dolphins and go undefeated. But they do need to build an identity that will outlast injuries and survive rough patches, while meeting the raised expectations that come with having a young franchise quarterback.



That identity needs to show up in everything they do as well; it cannot be built on optimism alone. It has to show up every down, whether we are talking about a block a running back makes out of the backfield, the edge a defensive end sets on a run play, or how the team responds when the first plan stops working.



Last season only added to the Commanders' pile of doubts. 2026 has to be about showing that last year's vulnerability was only temporary. The team has enough talent to make things interesting, but enough scars to be questioned.



The 2026 season does not have to erase all that went wrong last season, but it does need to explain if last year was merely a detour. If so, Washington should be able to get back where they need to be fairly quickly to keep the belief alive. But if last year was closer to reality, then the Commanders are not as far along as the franchise wants to believe.



That is the fine line Washington is walking. While the Commanders do not have to be a perfect team in 2026, they do need to stop being a mystery.



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