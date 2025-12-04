Commanders head coach addresses future of defensive play-calling
It’s no secret that the Washington Commanders have struggled on both sides of the ball. With those struggles came drastic changes in effort for the team to find steady consistency.
A Midseason Shift
Ahead of their international Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn made a significant decision by taking over defensive play calling duties from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. The move marked a notable internal shift this season and immediately raised questions on how the defense would look going forward.
A Possibility for 2026
According to Quinn, there is a possibility that he will keep the play calling duties next year. That decision will depend on how comfortable he is with the weekly rhythm of handling both head coaching responsibilities and defensive strategy as the season winds down.
Since Quinn stepped in, fans have noticed a clear difference in how the Commanders defense has performed over the last couple of weeks.
Before he took over the play-calling sheet, the unit was lackluster and frequently criticized for its poor execution. The defense entered week 12 ranked among the worst in the league, ranking thirtieth in total defense and twenty-ninth in points allowed.
Washington defense this season has been defined by missed assignments, blown coverages, and inconsistency, reflecting a defense that has struggled to find its rhythm.
Under Quinn’s direction, the defense has shown improvement. Opposing offenses are converting fewer third downs, and the Commanders have held teams to fewer points per game compared to earlier this season.
Schematic Adjustments
Using his prior defensive coordinator experience, Quinn has been shifting the defense away from heavy man coverage and toward more zone coverage. This adjustment seems to better suit the strengths of the defense and allowed players to play fast and more confidently in their positions.
With the recent defensive improvements, the focus now shifts to what this means for Joe Whitt Jr. moving forward. The unusual midseason change made it clear that immediate changes were necessary, but long-term changes have not been finalized.
For now, Quinn’s decision has given the Commanders defense a needed spark as they finish the final stretch of the season. The coming weeks will show whether the improvement continues and whether the new approach becomes the foundation for next season.
