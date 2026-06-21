Information around the NFC East is always fast-moving this time of year, and the past week has not disappointed. Throughout the year, we’ll use this space to track what is happening around the best division in NFL history, the NFC East.



That said, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the division over the last week.



With all four NFC East teams now finished with mandatory minicamp and now focused on training camp next month, things started to settle down a bit in the division.

Dallas Cowboys News

shoutout to all the fathers and father figures 💙 pic.twitter.com/OxrmYkst3q — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 21, 2026

Dallas has knocked things out of the park with multiple draft classes, with 2016, 2020, and 2021 all standing out as elite groups. There's also plenty of hope that the 2026 class could be mentioned in that same breath. On the flip side, there have been some awful classes as well, with 2023 standing out as a major sore spot.

Dallas signed four players on Friday and made three corresponding roster moves, including placing backup center Matt Hennessy on injured reserve with a neck injury. Of the names added to the team, one name does stick out. The Cowboys signed former second-round pick of the New York Jets, Denzel Mims. With Parris Campbell’s retirement, Dallas added a veteran wideout at the bottom of the roster to get through the summer. However, is there a reason to think Mims could stick around longer? Let’s weigh in on whether Mims could make the team.

The hit Netflix series, which released its third season on June 16, follows the elite squad of cheerleaders as they audition, train, and navigate the intense scrutiny from both the public and their directors.

The summer of Jaydon Blue is here, and the positive drumbeat is only getting louder. It seems like at every turn, we are hearing more good news regarding the Dallas Cowboys' second-year running back, and maybe more importantly, we are hearing it from Blue himself.

Cowboys coaches and players were presented with many inquiries over the course of this week’s three-day minicamp. A lot of them were fixated on specific players. While those questions were answered, they also came with a caveat: The real answers will come when the pads go on in training camp.

New York Giants News

From the dads and dads-to-be 👏 pic.twitter.com/URz7M8npZl — New York Giants (@Giants) June 21, 2026

John Harbaugh flagged Hood as a starter candidate right after the draft. His coaches say the second-round pick is ahead of schedule — but NFL nuance is the final test.

On this Father's Day, we've decided to look back at the fathers and sons in New York Giants history. To our surprise, there haven't been many father-son duos who have played and/or worked for the franchise in its century-long existence.

“I had an injury, you know, it is what it is. I’ve still got plenty of football left, plenty of life left, I’m not going to let this little ankle thing bother me.”

From Francis Mauigoa to Evan Neal's surprise return, New York's offensive line has size, versatility, and real competition that should make training camp very interesting.

The New York Giants today announced open practice dates for their 2026 Training Camp, presented by Ford. This year's camp will be held at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. and will feature 6 practices free and open to the public. The first open practice will be held on Thursday, July 30.

Philadelphia Eagles News

Wide receiver Makai Lemon brought his expertise to a youth football combine at Mastery Charter School in Germantown.

Campbell will be switching to No. 11 for this season, the previous holder of that number belonging to A.J. Brown. Campbell was No. 30 last season in his rookie year, since No. 11 wasn't available.

Carter already is eligible for a massive contract extension with Philadelphia, as the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option in April and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has completed three seasons in the league.

The Eagles like taking fliers on undersized edge defenders late in drafts. Recent example include James-Newby, Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Casey Toohill. James-Newby and Johnson have a nearly identical height, weight, and wingspan, and their athletic measurables are also very close.

After the ESPN report citing multiple sources who slammed Hurts for being uncoachable and changing plays, the topic has been whether he is even a good quarterback or whether the team should keep him at all. It has even come down to whether he does anything to contribute to the team's wins.

Washington Commanders News

#AthleteAnd Father ❤️



In honor of Father's Day, the NFLPA spent time with Washington @Commanders punter Tress Way, hearing what fatherhood means to him and why showing up for his family is the role he values most. When Tress walks through the doors of the facility, he's focused… pic.twitter.com/qGr7hSvB2l — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 21, 2026

Washington Commanders running back Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt understands the next step Dan Quinn laid out for him after OTAs.

Mandatory minicamp did not settle the Commanders’ roster, but it did reveal which players and position groups helped themselves before training camp.

"The Insiders" breakdown players standing out at Washington Commanders mandatory minicamp.

Odafe Oweh recently discussed how he loved Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ defensive style, because of he attack mentality it brings. Oweh was signed to a $96-million contract that has $68 million guaranteed, of which $50.6 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

Medrano was an afterthought last year, basically redshirting his rookie season aside from 133 special-teams snaps. It's all part of the learning curve, and being around the setup will have done a great deal for his confidence. Now, it's about taking the next step as competition for places increases. Though it's still early days, it's brought a positive response.

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