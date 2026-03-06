Recently Cut Commanders Starter Finds New Home with AFC Contender

Moves are being made across the league, and that includes the Washington Commanders, as they have made cuts and re-signed some of their own players as they gear up to use their $80+ million in salary cap space this offseason to improve on their 5-12 record in 2025.

The Commanders cut veteran center Tyler Biadasz before agreeing on terms with Nick Allegretti, who is expected to take over full-time starting duties.

Biadasz became immediately available on the open market after being released, and was going to be a hot commodity, but he quickly found a new home – signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year, $30 million deal.

The #Chargers make a splash before free agency, agreeing to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a 3-year deal worth $30M, per The Insiders.



Biadasz was cut by the #Commanders after being set to make $8.3M. Now he lands in LA with a raise in a deal done by @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/EBZs8M6YVl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2026

Biadasz Heads West to LA

Biadasz visited the Chargers on March 5th and quickly signed with the team just a day later, coming on the heels of the surprising retirement of former Chargers center Bradley Bozeman.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Biadasz was released by the Commanders after a two-year stint with questions surrounding injuries and production dips, but he still performed at a relatively high level, ranking 11th among centers according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chargers had a league-high salary cap space before signing Biadasz, and the move marks a huge splash for them before free agency even begins. The Chargers will still have plenty of cap room to make additions to their roster, but getting a proven center for Justin Herbert this early was key.

Biadasz should help improve the Chargers' offensive line that has been much maligned over the years due to injuries across the unit, and it will be a welcome sight for Herbert. Last season the the OL in LA was one of the worst in the league when it came to pass protection and run blocking, allowing a league high 250 pressures and the second-highest pressure percentage on dropbacks, 38.4%.

Needless to say, the Chargers' line was a liability for them last season, with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both suffering season-ending injuries, so getting them back, paired with the acquisition of Biadasz, should allow for things to improve.

The Chargers are knocking on the door of not only being contenders in the AFC but also the league, so securing the trenches on offense will be key to how much success they are able to have throughout the 2026 season. If the Chargers' offensive line can stay healthy, there is no reason to doubt they can go from one of the worst units in the league to one of its best.

