Commanders Excited For Andrew Wylie Return

The Washington Commanders are signing Andrew Wylie to a two-year extension, which should help the depth along the offensive line.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters is thrilled with the idea of bringing Wylie in for the long haul after two solid seasons with the team.

"I can't say enough good things about him, the person and the player. He's what we would call a ‘true commander’ in terms of his work ethic, his competitiveness. He's an elite teammate and he is super versatile and he can line up at four spots. So, he is super valuable," Peters said of Wylie.

"I think he's, you know, he is still got enough talent to start and you know, so he was super, he was a priority for us to bring back, you know, and there’s a number of those guys, but Andrew was at or near the top of that and we're thrilled to have him back and you know, I just can't say enough good things about him and the more the guys like that you have, the better your team's going to be.”

Peters explained the reasoning behind the contract extension and what it can do for the team moving forward, especially with so many changes along the offensive line.

"Yeah, I think, you know, I learned a lot about him this year and just, you know, the type of human being he is, like we had a contract that we had to restructure last year, and the way he responded to that is better than I could ever imagine myself responding to," Peters said of Wylie.

"Like he is an outstanding person, you know, a team first person, and so, that was the first part, but just being around him for another year as a human being and understanding what he means to that room and to the offense in general, just really impactful in a lot of different ways. And then obviously like then you get onto the field and a lot of it's, you know, I mean, first it's the selflessness of going wherever we need him to go to help the team.

"And then two, his talent and versatility to go, it's really hard to move from the left to the right, from inside to outside. So, you have to have a lot of talent and just really a great work ethic to be able to do that stuff. So, couldn't be more impressed with him as a person or a player and really honored to be working with him.”

Wylie's return to the offensive line should give the Commanders a boost in the upcoming season and keep the continuity for quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense. Overall, it's a positive signing for the team.

