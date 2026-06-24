Commanders Updated Depth Chart Reveals Key Training Camp Battles

The Washington Commanders' depth chart is a work in progress, which makes them no different from any other team in the NFL in June.



Some positions are more secure than others, such as quarterback, where Jayden Daniels remains the starter, with Marcus Mariota behind him as the veteran backup. Terry McLaurin remains the clear No. 1 receiver. Likewise, Laremy Tunsil gives Washington a proven left tackle, and Daron Payne remains one of the anchors of the defensive front. That said, the rest is where training camp gets interesting.

Commanders Depth Chart Projection After Minicamp

At quarterback, there is no great mystery: Daniels is the starter with Mariota as the backup. The real question is whether they keep three quarterbacks on the active roster or try to carry one on the practice squad.



Running back should feature one of the better roster battles. Second-year back Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt enters as the leading candidate after rushing for 805 yards as a rookie. Bill enters camp with the strongest case, but the room is crowded with rookie Kaytron Allen turning heads at OTAs, and Rachaad White's speed has made people notice him whenever he touches the ball. Add in the trust the team has in Jeremy McNichols' experience, Jerome Ford, and rookie Robert Henry Jr., and you have a deep room.

While running back might be the deepest, receiver is the most interesting and likely the place where the Commanders have their most important roster battle. McLaurin's role as the top producer is secure, but Washington lacks any separation behind him. Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane, Van Jefferson, Antonio Williams, Jaden Bradley, and others are not just battling for roster spots. These guys are competing for trust in an offense still stuck in its infancy stage that needs timing and reliability built around Daniels.

Jaylin Lane had 2 punt return TDs as a rookie, including a 90-yarder that tied a franchise record set by Jacquez Green in 2002.



He is the first rookie in burgundy and gold to take a punt to the house since Desmond Howard in 1992.



📝: @NFLFanzone | Full article on Jaylin's… pic.twitter.com/A4EuLGRGFX — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) June 8, 2026

The tight end position group is one in which each person expands the role in different ways. Chig Okonkwo is a player looking for a place to break out, and he has found it in Washington. John Bates is considered by many to be one of the best blocking tight ends in football. While Ben Sinnott has been quietly doing whatever the team asks of him since being drafted, his role as a utility player (H-Back) or however you describe this Swiss Army knife, will likely expand in 2026.



The offensive line is almost completely set with Tunsil at left tackle, either Chris Paul or Brandon Coleman at left guard, Nick Allegretti at center, Sam Cosmi at right guard, and Josh Conerly Jr. at right tackle. While this group did not sign the center everyone thought they would this offseason, they are healthy and gained a year together. Having options on the interior with Andrew Wylie, rookie Matt Gulbin, and whoever does not start between Paul and Coleman means this group is as deep as Washington has had in years. Both Wylie and Coleman can play tackle, but having another option in Trent Scott on the roster would be a great thing.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive line will use multiple fronts, so it is hard to draw up a formal depth chart. Several of these guys can play both tackle and end, and some can play both linebacker and end. Payne and Javon Kinlaw give the Commanders brute size and strength up the middle, and do not forget about Jer'Zhan (Johnny) Newton, who has played as a rotational piece up to this point, but is ready to break out with a clearer role. The edge is stacked with Odafe Oweh, Dorance Armstrong, K'Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, and rookie Joshua Josephs.



Linebacker is evolving with Frankie Luvu still leading the group, but now joined by rookie Sonny Styles and veteran free agent Leo Chenal. Add Jordan Magee and Kain Medrano to the mix, and it should be a decent competition to see how Washington builds its second level.



The secondary is a bit harder to explain and more fluid depending on what package is being called. Trey Amos is locked in as CB1, while Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Quan Martin, Will Harris, and Nick Cross round out the field. We will have to wait until preseason to work out how everyone lines up, as new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will tell you as many times as you ask, “It’s not how they line up, it’s how they wind up."



Mandatory minicamp gave us this small starting point. Training camp will actually define things and decide how much of it holds.



For no other reason than to visualize a depth chart that the team has not officially released yet, below is an example of where things appear to stand after mandatory minicamp. Keep in mind, none of the positions are set in stone, and some players are in certain spots because of things said throughout the offseason. For example, Martin is listed in the slot only because there has been talk of him playing the big nickel (extra safety) this offseason with Cross being added and Harris healthy.

Washington Commanders post minicamp depth chart projection | HTTR4LIFE LLC