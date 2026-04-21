Washington Commanders Projected To Trade Out Of Top-10 In Latest NFL Mock Draft

The clock is ticking as the Washington Commanders gear up for the 2026 NFL Draft. Ahead of the festivities, the franchise has six picks to work with, including two selections in the top-100.

As head coach Dan Quinn prepares for his third season with the Commanders, the team is focused on bouncing back. Filled with plenty of optimism in the wake of a run to the NFC Championship, Washington fell apart in 2025-26 as mounting injuries and a middling defense proved to be too much to overcome.

Consequently, there have been plenty of changes this offseason as the franchise has retooled its coaching staff and roster. Those moves will continue into the draft. Depending on how things shake out, it could make sense for the Commanders to accumulate assets while still adding talent.

Washington Projected To Trade Out Of Top-10 In Recent NFL Mock Draft

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Mock Drafts are starting to come to a close. However, CBS Sports' Carter Bahns provided one last shakeup that Washington fans are certain to pay attention to.

In Bahns' mock, the analyst projects the Commanders to trade outside of the top-10 to acquire two first-round picks. Bahns has Washington and Dallas agreeing to a deal. In the hypothetical trade, the Commanders send No. 7 and No. 71 to the Cowboys in exchange for No. 12 and No. 20.

It's worth noting that general manager Adam Peters isn't a fan of helping out a division rival.

Regardless, let's say Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is off the board, and the Commanders decide to have some fun.

Bahns tabbed USC wide receiver Makai Lemon to Washington with the No. 12 pick, giving the franchise a legitimate option opposite of Terry McLaurin.

Lemon accumulated over 2,000 receiving yards during his three seasons at USC. He posted a 4.46 40-yard dash at Pro Day a few weeks ago.

"If Jayden Daniels is to find success in what the Commanders hope is a healthier 2026 season, the front office has to give him more weapons," Bahsn wrote. "Terry McLaurin is back as the bona fide No. 1 receiver, but the rest of the cupboard is quite bare."

"Adding the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner to the group is about as exciting of a move as the Commanders could make with their first of two first-round picks (which they acquired from the Cowboys in our mock trade)," Bahns continued.

Later in the first round, the Commanders are projected to secure Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy at No. 20.

McCoy missed the 2025 campaign due to an ACL injury. However, he's fully healthy as he prepares to begin his professional career.

"After taking a receiver with the first of the two picks they snagged from the Cowboys in our mock trade, the Commanders flip their focus to defense at No. 20," Bahns wrote. "They selected a cornerback in the first two rounds of each of the last three drafts, and it would not be surprising to see that trend continue, especially if Jermod McCoy is still available."

"If he was coming off a healthy season, there is no chance Washington would be able to get him here," Bahns added. "He will be more than a year and a half removed from his torn ACL at the start of the season, though, and has the makings of this class' No. 1 cornerback when at full strength."

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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