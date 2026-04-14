Commanders First Round Pick Could Come Down To Two Players

As the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh gets closer, the Washington Commanders are in an interesting position with the No. 7 overall pick. The team has already gone through a roster reset, with general manager Adam Peters making major moves in free agency. This pick is important because it is not just about adding talent. It is about being strategic with the limited draft capital they have this year.

Two Clear Options at No. 7

The Commanders have needs on both sides of the ball. Two names continue to stand out in mock drafts as strong fits for Washington: Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. So the question becomes simple. Do they add to the defense, or do they give Jayden Daniels another weapon in the backfield?

The Safe Defensive Anchor

Let’s start with Caleb Downs. If you have been following this draft class, you have probably heard his name come up as one of the smartest players available. From Alabama to Ohio State, he has been consistent, physical, and always around the ball.

The defense is still taking shape under Dan Quinn and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Downs could be the piece that helps bring it all together in the secondary.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another Weapon for Daniels

On the other hand, Jeremiyah Love makes the decision a lot tougher. He is coming off a big year at Notre Dame, where he won the Doak Walker Award. He also showed his speed at the Combine, running a 4.36 40-yard dash. Love is not just a runner. He can catch the ball and create big plays, which makes him a true three-down running back.

The Commanders need to make things easier for Jayden Daniels. Adding a player like Love would change how defenses approach this offense. Teams would not be able to stack the box the same way, and it would open up more opportunities in the passing game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

No Room for Error

At the end of the day, this pick comes down to floor versus ceiling. Caleb Downs feels like the safe, long-term answer for the defense. Jeremiyah Love feels like the player who could bring instant excitement to the offense.

With no second-round pick, Washington has to get this right. No matter which direction they choose, the No. 7 pick will say a lot about the team’s future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.