Why the Commanders Are Betting Big on This Part of the Team in 2026

Every team around the league is heading into voluntary OTA practices, and this is where teams' offseason moves begin to take shape. This season, the Washington Commanders are heading into OTAs with their defense looking noticeably different.

Last season, the Commanders' defense struggled and ranked near the bottom of the league, so the front office spent the offseason reshaping and rebuilding that defensive unit. The team added new pieces across the roster and hopes those changes lead to a more physical, aggressive identity heading into 2026.

New Schemes and High Hopes

With Daronte Jones now serving as defensive coordinator, Washington expects the outcome to be different this time around. Appearing on NFL Network's The Insiders, veteran pass rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. gave an early review of what fans can expect from the revamped unit when the 2026 season kicks off.

Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

When asked about the new defensive group, Wise did not hold back his excitement about the roster overhaul.

"It's going to be a great defense, very aggressive," Wise said on The Insiders. "We have a lot of, lot of, I would say wonderful pieces to the defense from Ken Law to [Daron] Payne, from the new guys, Leo [Chenal] to Frankie [Luvu]. These guys coming in, they're bringing great speed, great power."

A Strategic Mix of Players

The overhaul shows the Commanders are leaning heavily on their established defensive cornerstones while also bringing in new players expected to create pressure and slow opposing run games. The front office clearly made toughness and speed a priority this offseason, especially in the trenches and at linebacker.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. on the biggest difference for the #Commanders defense in 2026



"It's going to be a great defense. Very aggressive. We have a lot of I would say wonderful pieces...those guys up front are going to make it happen"



📹: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UBVwCQDUdz — Commanders on Roundtable (@WSHRoundtable) May 19, 2026

"We got KC, Double O, those guys up front, gonna make it happen," Wise added, praising the depth of the trench rotation. "And then our back end is phenomenal, from Will to Mikey, those guys are unstoppable. So we have a lot of pieces on defense, and looking forward to dominating every day, every week."

Setting a New Tone at OTAs

While the offseason is only beginning to ramp up, the defensive unit already seems focused on changing the narrative in Washington. OTA practices may only be the first step, but they will give coaches an early look at how quickly the new pieces are adjusting to Jones’ system.

If Wise's early evaluation is any indication of what is ahead, Jones and head coach Dan Quinn may have successfully brought a faster, more aggressive mindset to a defense eager to take a major step forward in 2026.

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