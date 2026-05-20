Why the Commanders Are Betting Big on This Part of the Team in 2026
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Every team around the league is heading into voluntary OTA practices, and this is where teams' offseason moves begin to take shape. This season, the Washington Commanders are heading into OTAs with their defense looking noticeably different.
Last season, the Commanders' defense struggled and ranked near the bottom of the league, so the front office spent the offseason reshaping and rebuilding that defensive unit. The team added new pieces across the roster and hopes those changes lead to a more physical, aggressive identity heading into 2026.
New Schemes and High Hopes
With Daronte Jones now serving as defensive coordinator, Washington expects the outcome to be different this time around. Appearing on NFL Network's The Insiders, veteran pass rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. gave an early review of what fans can expect from the revamped unit when the 2026 season kicks off.
When asked about the new defensive group, Wise did not hold back his excitement about the roster overhaul.
"It's going to be a great defense, very aggressive," Wise said on The Insiders. "We have a lot of, lot of, I would say wonderful pieces to the defense from Ken Law to [Daron] Payne, from the new guys, Leo [Chenal] to Frankie [Luvu]. These guys coming in, they're bringing great speed, great power."
A Strategic Mix of Players
The overhaul shows the Commanders are leaning heavily on their established defensive cornerstones while also bringing in new players expected to create pressure and slow opposing run games. The front office clearly made toughness and speed a priority this offseason, especially in the trenches and at linebacker.
"We got KC, Double O, those guys up front, gonna make it happen," Wise added, praising the depth of the trench rotation. "And then our back end is phenomenal, from Will to Mikey, those guys are unstoppable. So we have a lot of pieces on defense, and looking forward to dominating every day, every week."
Setting a New Tone at OTAs
While the offseason is only beginning to ramp up, the defensive unit already seems focused on changing the narrative in Washington. OTA practices may only be the first step, but they will give coaches an early look at how quickly the new pieces are adjusting to Jones’ system.
If Wise's early evaluation is any indication of what is ahead, Jones and head coach Dan Quinn may have successfully brought a faster, more aggressive mindset to a defense eager to take a major step forward in 2026.
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Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.Follow JodymyJo