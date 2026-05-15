As the 2026 offseason wraps up and the Washington Commanders begin to look ahead to the season, the team has found itself in some interesting spots.

Looking at the end of last season, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn wasted no time reshaping the roster. From free agency to limited draft picks, the Commanders focused on filling gaps, from improving a lackluster defense to building around quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from the Commanders’ offseason moves heading into the 2026 season.

Winners

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

DC Daronte Jones

When Dan Quinn took over as defensive coordinator from Joe Whitt Jr. last season, it signaled that change was imminent in the offseason. After the defense struggled in 2025, one of the team’s first moves was searching for a new defensive coordinator, ultimately landing on Daronte Jones.

Now that a new coordinator is in place, the organization has started looking for key pieces to fit his aggressive style. With the No. 7 overall pick, the Commanders selected Sonny Styles, who they believe will give Jones a versatile defender capable of moving into multiple roles.

Another big move Washington made this offseason was bolstering the defense with players, including Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, and Ahkello Witherspoon, in free agency.

With more talent and flexibility on defense, Jones now has the pieces to run the style he wants.

QB Jayden Daniels

Washington also made moves to protect and help Jayden Daniels. Protecting Daniels and surrounding him with weapons were clearly priorities for the franchise. Washington extended veteran tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted center Matt Gulbin in the sixth round, adding depth to the offensive line. The team also brought in Antonio Williams and veterans Van Jefferson and Dyami Brown to the wide receiver group.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

RB Kaytron Allen

Running back Kaytron Allen could end up being one of the steals of the draft. Selected with the 187th pick, Allen gives Washington a physical runner who fits the identity Dan Quinn wants offensively. With Chris Rodriguez Jr. no longer on the roster, Allen has a strong chance to earn carries in short-yardage and early-down situations right away.

Losers

Cornerback Depth

Even after signing Ahkello Witherspoon and Amik Robertson, cornerback depth remains a concern. Washington waited until late in the draft to add more help in the secondary. If injuries happen or the veterans struggle, the Commanders may have to rely on inexperienced players against some of the NFL’s best receivers.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Can the Moves Pay Off?

Overall, the Commanders entered the offseason with clear priorities, and Peters and Quinn attacked them aggressively. From reshaping the defense to continuing to build around Jayden Daniels, Washington made moves to become a more complete team heading into 2026.

While questions remain, especially in the secondary, the Commanders added more versatility, depth, and toughness across the roster. Now, the focus shifts to whether those moves can translate into success once the season begins.

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