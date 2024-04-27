Commander Country

Washington Commanders Select WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th Pick of NFL Draft

With the 100th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft the Washington Commanders selected WR Luke McCaffrey.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders closed out the night, and the third round of the NFL Draft, by selecting Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey with the 100th pick of the selection meeting.

"Big slot target who comes from high-end NFL bloodlines and who showed noticeable improvement in his second season at the position," NFL.com says about McCaffrey. "Luke lacks the size of his father, former Pro Bowl receiver Ed McCaffrey, and the explosiveness of his brother, Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, but he catches with soft hands, great focus and extreme toughness."

UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS

1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

5th Round, No. 139:

5th Round, No. 161:

7th Round, No. 222:

At the end of the first two days of the NFL Draft Washington has now addressed its quarterback, defensive line, cornerback, offensive line, and wide receiver positions.

McCaffrey obviously comes from pretty famous bloodlines and a family that general manager Adam Peters is very familiar with, but none of that earned the receiver his shot in the NFL.

With just two years of playing the position after beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback, there's a lot of reason to believe McCaffrey will only continue to grow. In fact, Washington is counting on it and looking to see if coaching, style, and the right quarterback can help unlock the next level of play out of an already promising prospect.

With three more picks remaining there's still potential for the Commanders to add even more talent, and they'll resume their efforts to do just that at noon eastern time, Saturday afternoon.

