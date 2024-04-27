Washington Commanders Select WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th Pick of NFL Draft
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders closed out the night, and the third round of the NFL Draft, by selecting Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey with the 100th pick of the selection meeting.
"Big slot target who comes from high-end NFL bloodlines and who showed noticeable improvement in his second season at the position," NFL.com says about McCaffrey. "Luke lacks the size of his father, former Pro Bowl receiver Ed McCaffrey, and the explosiveness of his brother, Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, but he catches with soft hands, great focus and extreme toughness."
UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS
1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU
3rd Round, No. 100: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
5th Round, No. 139:
5th Round, No. 161:
7th Round, No. 222:
At the end of the first two days of the NFL Draft Washington has now addressed its quarterback, defensive line, cornerback, offensive line, and wide receiver positions.
McCaffrey obviously comes from pretty famous bloodlines and a family that general manager Adam Peters is very familiar with, but none of that earned the receiver his shot in the NFL.
With just two years of playing the position after beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback, there's a lot of reason to believe McCaffrey will only continue to grow. In fact, Washington is counting on it and looking to see if coaching, style, and the right quarterback can help unlock the next level of play out of an already promising prospect.
With three more picks remaining there's still potential for the Commanders to add even more talent, and they'll resume their efforts to do just that at noon eastern time, Saturday afternoon.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.