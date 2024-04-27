Commander Country

Washington Commanders Select TCU OL Brandon Coleman with 67th Pick in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders selected TCU OL Brandon Coleman.

David Harrison

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (77)
Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (77) / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ASHBURN, Va. -- A busy Day 2 of the NFL Draft continued for the Washington Commanders as the near complete overhaul of the roster kicked into high gear one last time this offseason.

The Commanders had already made four of their nine picks by the time No. 67 rolled around in the eary stages of the third round.

With that pick, Washington general manager Adam Peters added TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman.

"Three-year starter and team captain in 2023 with outstanding length and the potential to offer roster flexibility," says NFL.com about Coleman. "Coleman will be scouted and drafted as a guard but might be able to handle a move to tackle in an emergency. He's broad and fits up blocks with pretty good accuracy when his hands are right, but he's never going to be a lane clearer in the run game. Coleman's experience at tackle helps his chances of protecting NFL quarterbacks as a guard. He pass protects with efficient hands and sound technique, but his reactive athleticism is very average, which could be trouble against sub-package rushers.

UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS

1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

Most expected Washington to draft an offensive tackle sooner, and Coleman was announced as a tackle while many sites listed him as a guard.

Given the position he was drafted Coleman won't be expected to step right in as a starter, but may be a candidate for competing in training camp for a starting role.

Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.

David Harrison

