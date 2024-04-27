Washington Commanders Select TCU OL Brandon Coleman with 67th Pick in NFL Draft
ASHBURN, Va. -- A busy Day 2 of the NFL Draft continued for the Washington Commanders as the near complete overhaul of the roster kicked into high gear one last time this offseason.
The Commanders had already made four of their nine picks by the time No. 67 rolled around in the eary stages of the third round.
With that pick, Washington general manager Adam Peters added TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman.
"Three-year starter and team captain in 2023 with outstanding length and the potential to offer roster flexibility," says NFL.com about Coleman. "Coleman will be scouted and drafted as a guard but might be able to handle a move to tackle in an emergency. He's broad and fits up blocks with pretty good accuracy when his hands are right, but he's never going to be a lane clearer in the run game. Coleman's experience at tackle helps his chances of protecting NFL quarterbacks as a guard. He pass protects with efficient hands and sound technique, but his reactive athleticism is very average, which could be trouble against sub-package rushers.
UPDATED COMMANDERS DRAFT CLASS
1st Round, No. 2: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
2nd Round, No. 36: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
2nd Round, No. 50: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
3rd Round, No. 67: OL Brandon Coleman, TCU
3rd Round, No. 100:
5th Round, No. 139:
5th Round, No. 161:
7th Round, No. 222:
Most expected Washington to draft an offensive tackle sooner, and Coleman was announced as a tackle while many sites listed him as a guard.
Given the position he was drafted Coleman won't be expected to step right in as a starter, but may be a candidate for competing in training camp for a starting role.
