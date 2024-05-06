Which UDFA is Most Likely to Land On Washington Commanders 53-Man Roster?
The Washington Commanders will launch into the the next phase of their offseason this week with newly drafted, signed, and invited rookies attending a minicamp at the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia starting on Friday.
For the players drafted by the Commanders, and signed as undrafted free agents (UDFAs), it's the first step in what they hope will be a long NFL career. For tryout players, it's a chance to show the league what they have to offer and earn a training camp invitation.
Regardless of their status entering the minicamp the goal of every player is to earn a job on the roster in Washington.
One UDFA Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler believes could do just that this season is Colorado State cornerback Chigozie Anusiem.
"A long and physical corner, Chigozie Anusiem fits the mold of what new Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn covets in his perimeter defenders," writes Fowler. "He's built eerily similar to the corners already in Washington."
Anusiem is six-foot-one and weighs around 200 lbs. which, as Fowler pointed out, is right in the ballpark of the other Commanders cornerbacks on the roster.
He probably most closely resembles cornerback Christian Holmes who the team lists at the same height and five pounds heavier.
NFL.com's draft profile on the prospect described Anusiem as a, "big, strong outside corenrback whose lack of ball production could cancel out his favorable size."
The profile also projects he could transition to safety.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.