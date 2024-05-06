Which Opponent is Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Most Looking Forward To?
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels appears to have all the skills necessary to lead his new team into a new chapter in the franchise's storied history.
In Daniels' 23 years of life the Commanders have only seen postseason play five times, appeared in six playoff games, and won just one. That win, over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, came when Daniels was just four years old.
So it's no surprise then when you hear the young Washington quarterback discuss some of his favorite quarterbacks that there aren't many modern names from this franchise coming up in the discussion.
There is one, however, that has come up in several either about Daniels or from the player himself who he will get to face in his first NFL season.
"I wanna play against [Baltimore Ravens quarterback] Lamar [Jackson]," Daniels says in a tiktok video shared by EA Sports' Madden team.
Usually the Commanders and Ravens link up for a preseason game and last year faced off in a two-day joint practice session that provided plenty of action, adversity, and growth for both sides.
This year, however, the two DMV neighbors will face off in the regular season. So no joint practices, but the stakes will be higher.
When that matchup will take place is yet to be known as the NFL regular season schedule has yet to be released. But we should know soon when Daniels will get to face off against one of the quarterbacks he's grown up watching, and one several have compared him to in the draft process.
