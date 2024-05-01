CBS Sports Dishes Solid Rankings to Commanders' 2024 NFL Draft Class
The Washington Commanders hit a home run during the 2024 NFL Draft. Picking at No. 2 -- the option between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye was there for the front office. They opted to take the Heisman-winning product from LSU to lead the team through a new era.
The vibe around the nation's capital has since been rejuvenated. It truly feels like a new era, and not only because a potential franchise quarterback is in town, but because the Commanders addressed plenty of holes and truly feel like a new team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
CBS Sports is among the many media outlets to rank each team's draft haul. This time, the Commanders were slotted No. 2 among draft classes CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson loves, falling just behind the Chicago Bears after they landed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
The Commanders hauled in nine new talent -- with eight of those coming in the first five rounds and four coming in the first two rounds. There is plenty of productivity on its way to Washington D.C. The class included weapons and protection for Daniels, as well as defenders at all three levels. Wilson's favorite pick, though, was Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.
"We talked to Ben Sinnott at the combine, a few weeks after a standout performance at the Senior Bowl, and when he was asked in team interviews who he compared himself to, he said Sam LaPorta. And if he truly does want to make teams pay for passing on him, that's great news for Jayden Daniels," Wilson wrote.
Sinnott caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns for Kansas State a year ago. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end is going to be a huge addition alongside Daniels. If he's going out there to prove it as a late second-round pick, he could have a huge rookie season under the franchise's new-look offense, led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Overall, the Commanders had an incredible haul during the 2024 NFL Draft, and the new feel around town is more than justified. Soon, it'll be seen around the NFL as the Commanders are poised to take a jump in the NFC East and turn some heads en route to a potential playoff berth.
