Why Patrick Graham's 'light box' defense is the perfect fit for Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. – Patrick Graham is currently the top candidate for the Washington Commanders’ vacant defensive coordinator position, if for nothing else than the fact that he’s the only one we know for sure has interviewed so far.

However, as I dove deeper into Graham’s history and tendencies as a defensive coordinator with years of experience, I found that there’s more I like about his process, and that it simply looks different from what the Commanders have been doing over the past two years.

Beyond that, what coach Graham has been doing, mostly with the Las Vegas Raiders, fits the mold of what I think we should see when we hear head coach Dan Quinn describe what the defense should look like in Washington.

So while we’ve been saying that a new flavor is needed to be mixed in with this current Commanders’ defense, Graham is setting a high bar to cross for others who might become the top candidate in this team’s search.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) after to a touchdown in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 'Light Box' difference

About the only place we can point to Graham’s history as a defensive coordinator and say that it’s similar to what the Commanders have been doing already is the use of light boxes. To be clear, when we say ‘light box,’ we’re talking about the defense having fewer than seven total players in the immediate area of the offensive line.

In 2025, Washington and the Raiders under Graham both used light boxes a good amount of the time. However, this is where the similarities end.

Because, while the Commanders paired light boxes with mostly three-man fronts (three defenders on the line of scrimmage with a hand on the ground), Graham and Las Vegas did it using four.

That one difference alone helped the Raiders control more at the line of scrimmage and allow their linebackers opportunities to make plays, whereas the approach in Washington led to several occasions where linebackers like Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu were trying to overpower or escape blocks from guards and pulling tackles.

In his two years playing under Graham, for example, linebacker Robert Spillane racked up 148 tackles and 158 tackles in consecutive seasons, both far outpacing his previous career high of 79.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball past Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlocking the Linebackers (and Daron Payne)

What this system requires is a big man, or two, on the defensive line who can control the point of attack in order to allow those linebackers to run free. In this case, Graham’s system could benefit a defensive tackle like Daron Payne the most.

In the current defense, Payne finds himself wrestling with two offensive linemen at once. In Graham’s, he’d get more one-on-one opportunities, and guys like Luvu would find open running lanes more often because of it. A defensive tackle like Johnny Newton, who isn’t necessarily built to take on two linemen, would also have a better chance of becoming a three-down contributor in Graham’s system.

Payne’s salary cap hit for 2026 is currently $28 million. If a scheme like Graham’s arrives in Washington and it can convince the defensive tackle to accept an extension that includes dropping this year’s hit closer to the $15 million range, then the benefits for both sides could be immense.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is unable to make a reception defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Aggression in the secondary

In addition to the change at the front, we’d likely see the coverage plan shift as well. While Quinn is known for his affinity for the Cover-3 defense, a coverage plan that features three defensive backs playing deep, Graham has had much more success using two deep safeties to help keep a lid on opposing offenses.

The results have been much more aggressive play, which is a calling card of any Quinn press conference, from the cornerbacks because they have the comfort of knowing someone is behind them to help. With only one safety deep, that defensive back often has a responsibility of his own, or at best can help just one of the corners, leading to softer coverages and a greater aversion to taking risks.

When I hear Quinn talk about what he wants his defense to be, I envision a unit that is physical, plays fast, and isn’t afraid to go after the football. A four-man front that opens linebackers more and a two-man shell to allow more aggressive cornerback play certainly fits the bill. And from what I can tell, that’s the kind of system Graham would likely try to introduce to the Commanders’ defense, making him the first to interview that we know of, but also a tough act to follow for future candidates who may come around.

