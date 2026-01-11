Why Dan Quinn is betting his job on 'inexperienced' OC David Blough

ASHBURN, Va. – Why would Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn hire an inexperienced offensive coordinator when he himself could end up on the ‘hot seat’ in 2026? That is a question being asked far and wide after the team announced David Blough is the new offensive coordinator for the team, replacing Kliff Kingsbury, who was let go last week.

Really, there are multiple layers to that seemingly simple question. The first being, which hot seat is Quinn on: the Commanders fans’, media’s, general manager Adam Peters’, or managing partner Josh Harris’? Because only two of those actually matter, and they aren’t the ones who will speak loudest about it.

Then, of course, there is the experience factor. Something former Washington receiver Anthony Armstrong of Commanders Squad acknowledged recently during an appearance on Locked On Commanders, but doesn’t seem all too worried about.

"Hey, every kid has a notebook of plays that they've drawn up that they would love to run. I'm sure he's going to rise up to the challenge," Armstrong said shortly after the news broke.

"He's broken down and does design plays that have been successful."

The specific play proving his worth

One of the most popular plays Blough has designed and that has already been implemented with success by the Commanders was the game-winning throw from quarterback Jayden Daniels to receiver Jamison Crowder in a home win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

The play was designed to use two vertical stem routes by the Washington receiver and tight end Zach Ertz to stress the safety in coverage on the offense’s left side. Daniels’ throw would come based on what the safety did, and when Reed Blankenship kept his shade toward Ertz, the quarterback let it rip to Crowder, who came free behind linebacker Zach Baun for the score.

It was a play that was designed and implemented by Blough, trusted by both Daniels and Kingsbury, and helped the team seal a much-needed win and boost of confidence late in the regular season.

And it’s the exact type of intelligence and defensive manipulation you’ve seen beforel, from some other well-known offensive minds in the NFL. Minds that Blough has studied under before.

"He's been underneath [Chicago Bears head coach] Ben Johnson...and he knows how to study tape," Armstrong points out. Adding, that as he was on that play against the Eagles, “he could have been like a conduit between Kliff and what the receivers are seeing."

Kingsbury's endorsement on key drive

Just this season, the offense dialed up a deep shot to star receiver Terry McLaurin on a post route that split two New York Giants defenders, leading to an open throw and catch, and eventually a touchdown thanks to some crafty moves after the catch.

When I asked Kingsbury following the game about that play, he shared that it was Blough who called for the play to be run in that 1st and 20 situation.

Small sample sizes, certainly, but evidence that while there may not be a whole lot of experience in Blough’s coaching resume, there’s a lot of pedigree and several examples that his mind is one of the more modern in the league, and that should inspire excitement over trepidation, even if Quinn is on your ‘hot seat’ entering 2026.

