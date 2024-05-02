Commanders NFL Draft Class 'A Mixed Bag of Value'
The NFL Draft grades are pouring in and it seems just about everyone believes the Washington Commanders landed themselves a solid class.
Starting with quarterback Jayden Daniels and addressing nine different position groups over the three days the Commanders have all but completed their makeover of a four-win roster inherited by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
Now, they turn their focus to folding these new NFL players into what they're building in Washington, and 33rd Team's Ian Valentino believes it will be one of the most improved teams coming out of the weekend.
Not just because they added Daniels, but also because of what they did after.
"Adding three second-rounders and two third-rounders should pay off quickly," Valentino writes. "Although it remains to be seen whether Washington erred by passing on an offensive tackle in Round 2, third-round selection Brandon Coleman is experienced at the position, and 2023 fourth-rounder Braeden Daniels can compete for the role."
Valentino goes on to write that he believes cornerback Mike Sainristil, who the team drafted in the second round out of Michigan, should be a good fit in the defense Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are bringing over from the Dallas Cowboys. And he says tight end Ben Sinnott should be a natural fit in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's system.
"Washington's draft was a mixed bag of value, with second-round DT Jer'Zhan Newton especially standing out as a huge positive net addition," he continued. "Sinnott, Sainristil and third-round WR Luke McCaffrey aren’t good values relative to their expected draft range, but only McCaffrey sticks out as a questionable selection."
Other teams identified as being the most improved following the draft included the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Chicago Bears.