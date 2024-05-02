Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in 'A Great Spot for Him' Says ASU Teammate
The Washington Commanders are receiving high marks for drafting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft last weekend.
But the success of Daniels is going to hinge just as much on who the Commanders put around him as it will on his own talent and determination. Afterall, one man can't win a football game by himself, no matter how much we on the outside tend to crown individual performers over the unit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was a teammate of Daniels while the two were at Arizona State together, and he thinks the fit between the quarterback and Washington is a strong one.
"I like 'J5' to the Commanders," White recently stated while appearing on the Hear The Cannons podcast. "I was kind of saying that all off-season, man, that'd be a good spot for him. I see what they're doing. I see what they added and what they have built around him in the draft. I know a couple of guys already that was there. ... Guys like (receiver) Jahan Dotson, (running back) Brian Robinson - B-Rob - and guys like that. ... Got a lot of weapons, got two running backs in the backfield. ... So I'd say that's a great spot for him man. ... I know he's going to do his thing and man, he's so talented, and I was just so proud to see him go number two, bro."
It's not just the weapons, including receiver Terry McLaurin, that Daniels will have around him, but the defense the Commanders are trying to build that makes White confident his former quarterback is in a good spot.
" (Linebacker) Frankie Luvu, thank God he's out of Carolina," White said about the new Washington linebacker. "We talk a lot. We both respect each other game. ... But I see that added him in and his game needed to be respected more...you just look at the numbers he has split up the past few years...And you see a guy like that, then he's playing next to (linebacker) Bobby (Wagner). I mean I just love what they did, man."
White and his Buccaneers squad will play host to Daniels and his Washington teammates during the 2024 NFL Regular season, so for at least one week we don't think the two will be wishing each other well.
For now, in the offseason, White is celebrating his former teammates good fortune and believes the Commanders have something good brewing in the DMV.
