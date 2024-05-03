'Thank God': Former Rival Happy LB Frankie Luvu Joined Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has been clear about his intent to build his roster through the NFL Draft and supplement it with outside additions.
Inheriting a four-win team and trying to revamp the approach and attitude that defines Commanders football, however, required quite the overhaul this offseason and included the addition of more than two dozen new names and faces to the lcoker room.
One of them, linebacker Frankie Luvu, comes to Washington after spending the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. And at least one former NFC South rival is happy to see him go.
"Thank God he's out of Carolina," Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White said about Luvu joining the Commanders on a recent appearance on the Hear The Cannons podcast. "I see him a lot in the off-season. We talk a lot. We both respect each other game. He (is) basically like a big brother to me. So I was happy he was gone...his game needed to be respected more."
White and Luvu share an agent so they're connected in more ways than one, but in White's two NFL seasons he's had to face his 'big brother' twice per year, so he's grown very familiar with the person and the player.
When a former rival celebrates a competitors departure, that's a good sign for the team acquiring him.
In six NFL seasons Luvu spent the first three with the New York Jets but didn't really solidify himself as a starter until 2022 with the Panthers.
HIs first year as a regular starter he notched seven sacks and 111 combined tackles and followed that up in 2023 with 5.5 more sacks and 125 tackles.
White also praised the addition of veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner who will be playing alongside Luvu.
Washington will visit the Buccaneers at some point in the upcoming regular season with the date expected to be revealed in the next week or so. To hear the full interview, go here.
