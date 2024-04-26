Washington Commanders Draft: Day 2 Prospect Watch List
Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a big win for the Washington Commanders after night one of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the team is nowhere near done as it enters Day 2 of the annual selection meeting.
Among the needs for the Commanders still to address are offensive tackle, defensive end, cornerback, linebacker, tight end, and even a receiver addition could be in the mix.
Really, there's nothing off the table for Washington as the plans for defensive back Quan Martin and the health of Darrick Forrest could also put safety square on that list of needs.
Here are five prospects we're eyeing on Day 2 of the NFL Draft for Commanders general manager Adam Peters to consider.
CB COOPER DEJEAN, IOWA
"DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed," says NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. "In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision...He has enough speed to carry vertical routes, but he will panic on occasion and get grabby at the catch point. He's an outstanding blitzer, displaying timing and burst to close in a hurry. He is very willing in run support, and he's a dependable tackler. He is also an exceptional punt returner because of his combination of speed, elusiveness and bravery. Overall, I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn't rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured."
Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is also a viable option for Washington at the cornerback position, as is a prospect like Andru Phillips out of Kentucky at a later pick.
DT JOHNNY NEWTON, ILLINOIS
Newton is an interesting prospect because depending on the style of defense the Commanders roll out in 2024 he may be able to carve out a full-time role, or become a valuable rotational guy. But do you spend Day 2 picks on rotational players?
A smaller defensive lineman, Newton reminds us a bit of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey who came out of Pitt last year and did well as an odd front defensive end playing beside nose tackle Vita Vea.
WR AD MITCHELL, TEXAS
While he's not necessarily the tallest receiver in the draft he's at least as tall or taller than any other currenlty on the roster in Washington.
The Commanders receiver room is already pretty solid with star Terry McLaurin leading the way and third-year pro Jahan Dotson looking to bounce back from a less than ideal second season, but there's no reason not to go out and target someone who could help Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury get the offense off the ground.
Georgia's Ladd McConkey is another potential second-round target and North Carolina's Devontez Walker could be in play in the third round as well.
EDGE MARSHAWN KNEELAND, WESTERN MICHIGAN
Known for his power more than anything else Kneeland is a prospect that was getting some Day 1 projections late in the draft build-up but ultimately fell to Day 2.
Along with new additions like Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, Kneeland would present an opportunity for Washington to groom him for a year if need be while contributing in situational roles.
Alabama's Chris Braswell could be targeted as well on Day 2, as could Kansas edge Austin Booker.
LINEBACKER EDGERRIN COOPER, TEXAS A&M
Someone is going to be the first linebacker and for some time in early draft speculation Cooper was considered the best.
While some have replaced him with Payton Wilson of N.C. State since then Cooper still figures to be one of the first off the board in his group and even with veteran Bobby Wagner joining the team there's a clear need for the Commanders in that room.
Of course, some will still have Cooper at the top of the group and if Washington decides to wait until later to get one someone like Junior Colson out of Michigan is a promising prospect.