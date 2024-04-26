Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Eyeing Legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning
The Washington Commanders have historically struggled at the quarterback position. Finding a talent good enough to be a franchise quarterback and provide the team stability for years has been a tall task, though finding supporting talent has been a bit easier for the Commanders.
With the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders might have finally found their franchise guy. LSU prospect Jayden Daniels is a flashy, talented quarterback -- clearly worthy of one of the top picks in the draft. While the on-field talent is there, something that will separate Daniels from other quarterbacks in the class is his mentality. He was asked who he molds his mentality after, citing two NFL legends and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.
“Yeah, I mean, that just comes with the position. [Former Patriots QB] Tom Brady, [Hall of Fame QB] Peyton Manning, like all those types of guys, how they market themselves, how they carry themself as franchise guys, you know, hopefully one day be in their shoes," Daniels said.
If Daniels were to pick any two quarterbacks to study and adopt their mentality, those two proven winners is an incredible start. Setting that standard high is going to be what helps Daniels to properly lead the Commanders and build the franchise back up.
"And you never see any off the field issues about them. They carry themselves with a high standard and I want to be in their shoes one day. So hopefully I could get there but I got my own dream, my own role to take.”
The Heisman-winning quarterback was introduced to the staff on Friday, making his way to the nation's capital the morning after being selected behind only USC superstar Caleb Williams, who is a Chicago Bear. He's getting a feel for the franchise and environment as he's set to take the wheel under center this fall.
After continuous shakiness at the quarterback position, the Commanders got their guy in Daniels. He'll have the opportunity to prove so during OTA's and training camp, though he doesn't feel any pressure regarding the position he's in.
“I don't feel no pressure. You know, I'm going to just come in and just be me. But the history man, that man sitting back over the corner of [Former Washington QB] Doug Williams, you know, first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, obviously what he did here," Daniels said.
It's clear Daniels understands the history of the Commanders quarterback position, and he's ready to take the reins and lead the team into a new era.
"You know, [Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III] RGIII, you know, the excitement that he brought is two people I've been known for some time," Daniels continued. "So to be able to lean on them and how they have success here and maneuvered throughout this organization. Man, I'm open ears for sure. I'm ready to learn.”
No matter what, there are exciting times for Washington. Using a top-two pick on a hopeful franchise quarterback is going to add a spark around the franchise. He checks all the boxes -- whether it be college statistics, talent on tape and as a leader -- to be the guy the Commanders need him to be. Carrying himself like Brady and Manning, Daniels now begins a pursuit of winning a Super Bowl, something both of those NFL legends did.
