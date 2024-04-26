First-Round QB Jayden Daniels Sends Message to Washington Commanders Fans
While it was all but announced, Caleb Williams was always headed to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. This took the best quarterback and best player in the draft off the board ahead of the Washington Commanders selecting at pick No. 2.
Still, with the second pick in the draft, the Commanders were able to secure LSU product Jayden Daniels to give the team some comfortability under center. Not only is it a dream come true for Daniels, but it fills a big need of the Commanders'.
“That my childhood dream came true and I'm blessed to be here and be able to hear my name called," Daniels said of the moment. "I can't wait to get to work, you know, just be able to spend that time with family. Two of my closest friends in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas and share this special moment with them too.”
With Daniels securing a childhood dream, now the real work starts. He flashed all of his potential during his time at LSU, and now he gets to display his talent wearing a Commanders jersey. He's going to have the fan base rallying behind him, believing in him to take the franchise to the highest level. He also had the opportunity to send a message to Washington fans after his selection.
“You’re going to get somebody that's a competitor, that wants to win no matter what. And I just want to go ahead and compete. I want to help the team win football games," Daniels said. "At some point in the future, we'll get this thing turned around, hopefully, but take it day-by-day. I'm willing to work and put everything out there on the line.”
For Commanders fans, this should be comforting. The team got their guy. He's hungry to win football games and do so at the highest level while understanding the importance in stacking good days and trusting their work.