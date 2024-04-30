Commanders Legend Sends Welcome Message To Quarterback Jayden Daniels
There's a new, exciting era in Washington D.C. The Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels, who is going to head the offense under center. The No. 2 overall pick brings every bit of juice to the nation's capital. He passes the test on every level. He's got the flashy plays, clean tape and sky-high potential, leading the Commanders to believe he can help secure the franchise's fourth Super Bowl victory
In Daniels joining the franchise, he got a welcome message on social media from Washington football legend, Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Theismann.
"Jayden, welcome to the family," Theismann wrote on social media.
Theismann spent 12 seasons with the then-Redskins, winning a Super Bowl, being selected to a Pro Bowl twice and winning an MVP award in that span. He finished his career with a 77-47 record, throwing for 25,206 yards, 160 touchdowns and 138 interceptions while completing 57 percent of his passes.
This should mean plenty to Daniels, who referenced two former Washington quarterbacks in his introductory presser -- those two being Doug Williams and Robert Griffin III. The Heisman-winning quarterback seems quick to embrace the Commanders' history.
“I don't feel no pressure. You know, I'm going to just come in and just be me. But the history man, that man sitting back over the corner of [Former Washington QB] Doug Williams, you know, first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, obviously what he did here," Daniels said.
First off, it's important Daniels feels no pressure to succeed under center given the franchise's history. He's got a legacy to pave, as other quarterbacks in Washington D.C. have also had to do. He can appreciate the position's history with the franchise while also not letting it impact his approach.
"You know, [Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III] RGIII, you know, the excitement that he brought is two people I've been known for some time," Daniels continued. "So to be able to lean on them and how they have success here and maneuvered throughout this organization. Man, I'm open ears for sure. I'm ready to learn.”
The franchise seems to be in good hands with Daniels at the wheel, and it'll be important for the Commanders to continue to solidify their Super Bowl chances by surrounding him with more talent all around.
