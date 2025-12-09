Riley Leonard’s Comments About Philip Rivers Resurface After Colts Sign 44-Year-Old
It’s official. After spending the last five years in retirement, Philip Rivers is back on an NFL roster—sort of.
Following an Achilles injury to Daniel Jones, with Anthony Richardson still on IR with an orbital bone fracture, and Riley Leonard nursing a PCL sprain, Indy signed the 44-year-old to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Oddly enough, Leonard—a rookie sixth-round pick—actually spent his pre-draft process this past offseason training with Rivers, who works with QB Country out of Alabama. Now, amid all of the news, rumors, and reports of Rivers' imminent return, an old video of Leonard speaking about the signal caller shortly after being drafted by the Colts has since resurfaced.
“We actually threw [recently],“ Leonard said of Rivers back in April. “I went over to his house. He’s got a really cool place in his backyard where he’ll throw. And I was able to throw with his younger son—who is an outstanding talent, by the way—Gunner Rivers.“
“The biggest thing that I learned [from him],“ Leonard continued. “Is just how intentional he is about every little thing. Like if we’re doing the warmup and we’re taking five-step drops, those five-step drops have to be pristine in order for them to be good enough for him ... I think the littlest details, for him, are the most important in the world.“
Leonard views Rivers, a 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Semifinalist—for now, anyway—as a mentor. The two will now suit up for the same Colts team in what is undoubtedly one of the wildest storylines we’ve seen so far this 2025 season.
Indianapolis will take on the Seahawks in Seattle this coming Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. We’ll be on the edge of our seats, waiting to see if Rivers is signed to the active roster before then.