SI

Riley Leonard’s Comments About Philip Rivers Resurface After Colts Sign 44-Year-Old

The rookie signal caller considers Rivers a mentor.

Mike Kadlick

Riley Leonard considers Philip Rivers a mentor.
Riley Leonard considers Philip Rivers a mentor. / Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s official. After spending the last five years in retirement, Philip Rivers is back on an NFL roster—sort of.

Following an Achilles injury to Daniel Jones, with Anthony Richardson still on IR with an orbital bone fracture, and Riley Leonard nursing a PCL sprain, Indy signed the 44-year-old to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Oddly enough, Leonard—a rookie sixth-round pick—actually spent his pre-draft process this past offseason training with Rivers, who works with QB Country out of Alabama. Now, amid all of the news, rumors, and reports of Rivers' imminent return, an old video of Leonard speaking about the signal caller shortly after being drafted by the Colts has since resurfaced.

“We actually threw [recently],“ Leonard said of Rivers back in April. “I went over to his house. He’s got a really cool place in his backyard where he’ll throw. And I was able to throw with his younger son—who is an outstanding talent, by the way—Gunner Rivers.“

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

“The biggest thing that I learned [from him],“ Leonard continued. “Is just how intentional he is about every little thing. Like if we’re doing the warmup and we’re taking five-step drops, those five-step drops have to be pristine in order for them to be good enough for him ... I think the littlest details, for him, are the most important in the world.“

Leonard views Rivers, a 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Semifinalistfor now, anyway—as a mentor. The two will now suit up for the same Colts team in what is undoubtedly one of the wildest storylines we’ve seen so far this 2025 season.

Indianapolis will take on the Seahawks in Seattle this coming Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. We’ll be on the edge of our seats, waiting to see if Rivers is signed to the active roster before then.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL