Why Source Close to Philip Rivers Calls It a ‘No-Brainer’ for Colts to Start Him
The Colts are going down an interesting route as they prepare for the postseason after signing quarterback Philip Rivers to the practice squad Tuesday.
Rivers flew into Indianapolis for a workout earlier this week, and the Colts clearly liked enough of what they saw to sign him to the practice squad, marking the first step of a very unexpected return for the 44-year-old.
With former starter Daniel Jones out for the rest of the year and rookie Riley Leonard dealing with a knee injury, the Colts needed quarterback help and turned to a familiar—albeit grizzled—face. Rivers last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Colts and already has some experience in the offense, which should help his chances of making the roster. Not to mention, Rivers and Colts coach Shane Steichen overlapped for several years on the Chargers, back when Steichen was the team's quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator.
For all the reasons a Rivers reunion could end badly for Indy, here's one that suggests he could be their saving grace: A source close to Rivers described him as a player who ”looks in better shape now than when he played,” according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
That source added, ”It’s a no-brainer for who gives them the best chance.”
Colts fans will remember that the last time they made the postseason was none other than '20, when Rivers was their starting quarterback. Rivers threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 loss to the Bills in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Fast forward to today, and it seems like Rivers can still throw the ball (assuming his workout with the Colts went well), and has also apparently stayed in shape over the last few years coaching as well as working with NFL and college quarterbacks.
The 8-5 Colts currently sit just outside the AFC playoff picture and will need someone to lean on for their remaining four games, during which they'll face some tough defenses (Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars and Texans). Against all odds, maybe Rivers is the answer.