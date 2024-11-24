5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
The five-game losing streak is finally over for the Dallas Cowboys.
Facing the Washington Commanders in Week 12 on the road, Dallas was able to secure their first victory since Week 5 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn't easy, and they almost let it slip away with a late 86-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin.
Things got weird from there as Austin Seibert missed the extra point, leaving Dallas ahead 27-26. Juanyeh Thomas then scored on the ensuing onside kickoff and that led to a 34-26 win for the Cowboys.
With all the dust settled, let's look at which players stood out during the Week 12 win.
Winner: Cooper Rush, QB
He wasn't perfect but for the first time this season, Cooper Rush looked like the QB who won four games in 2022. He finished 24-of-32 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. He had several clutch passes, including two third-down conversions that were nullified by penalties.
Loser: Tyler Guyton, LT
Tyler Guyton was the No. 1 pick for Dallas and while he's had some solid moments, he hasn't lived up to expectations. He's even been splitting time with Asim Richards, a fifth-round pick from 2023.
Guyton had another up-and-down game, with a flag that cost the Cowboys in a big way.
With a 10-9 lead, the Cowboys appeared to have secured a first down when CeeDee Lamb muscled his way past the sticks on a third-and-two reception. The play didn't count, however, thanks to a hold on Guyton. That led to an incompletion on third-and-12 and another punt.
The rookie was flagged again in the fourth quarter when Lamb hauled in a reception on third-and-nine, which would have been another first-down. This time, it was a pre-snap penalty with Guyton being lined up incorrectly.
Winner: Jalen Tolbert, WR
Dallas went 48 yards on their opening drive, moving to the Washington 17. They were unable to score on that drive after Jalen Tolbert dropped a pass on third-and-five.
Cooper Rush hit Tolbert in the hands but he couldn't pull the pass in. That left them with a 35-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked.
That play could have landed him on the loser list but Tolbert redeemed himself in the third quarter. He took a short pass 16 yards on their first drive of the second half, moving the ball to midfield. He also drew a pass interference on Noah Igbinoghene, gaining 24 yards.
Two snaps later, Tolbert caught a six-yard pass for a touchdown, giving Dallas a 10-9 lead.
Those were his only two receptions but they helped set the Cowboys up for their first touchdown.
Winner: Josh Butler, CB
Starting in place of Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler made a play near the end of the first quarter to keep Dallas in the game.
Following the second missed kick from Brandon Aubrey, Washington moved the ball to the Dallas 32. Facing a third-and-two, Jayden Daniels targeted Noah Brown but Butler had blanket coverage and broke up the pass.
Austin Seibert came in and kicked a 51-yard field goal, which was no good. Dallas coughed it up immediately afterward but Butler deserves credit for his clutch play. A couple of drives later, Butler broke up a deep pass on third-and-long intended for Brown.
Butler kept it rolling in the second half, forcing yet another incompletion near the end of the third quarter on third down.
Butler proved he could handle himself, which was a pleasant surprise.
Loser: John Fassel, ST Coach
For several weeks now, the Dallas special teams unit has been a mess. They've had several questionable pass attempts from Bryan Anger on fourth down. This week, the issues came when they decided to kick.
There were three gaffes in the first half alone. First, it was a blocked field goal followed by Brandon Aubrey whiffing on a 42-yarder.
Later in the second quarter, Anger had his punt tipped, leading to a 23-yarder coming off his foot.
There were two kick returns for touchdowns but that doesn't take away from the issues Fassel's unit has had this season.
Winner: Chauncey Golston, DE
Dallas had a 23-yard punt, setting the Commanders up at the Cowboys' 39. They could have extended their 3-0 lead but that didn't happen thanks to Chauncey Golston.
The veteran defensive end was in position to take a pass from Brian Robinson's hands when the running back bobbled it. That counted as an interception, giving his offense the ball back.
Later, he batted a pass at the line of scrimmage on third down. That forced Washington to punt the ball right back to Dallas after they took a 10-9 lead.
Golston didn't light up the stat sheet but this was a solid outing for him.
Winner: KaVontae Turpin, KR
Washington made it close at the end, but KaVontae Turpin put it away. With the score 20-17, he was back to receive the kickoff, which initially went through his legs. He didn't let that phase him as Turpin scooped it up and ran it back for a 99-yard touchdown.
It was the second week in a row that Turpin scored a touchdown after going 64 yards on a reception in Week 11.