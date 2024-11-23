Stephen Jones doubles down on Dallas Cowboys failed trade
When Brock Purdy took over as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance was left without a spot. That led to a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, who sent a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for the former North Dakota State quarterback.
Adding Lance wasn't a bad idea on the surface, since he was the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. The problem was that Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick when it appeared there were no serious contenders for Lance.
The trade doesn't look any better given the fact that Lance is sitting on the bench while Cooper Rush starts in place of an injured Dak Prescott.
MORE: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy comments on Giants' release of QB Daniel Jones
Despite this, Stephen Jones believes the team made the right move. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, he even said they would do the trade again.
Ironically enough, the Cowboys said repeatedly that adding Lance had nothing to do with Dak Prescott. Now, Jones is admitting that was a factor in their decision.
Dallas also never truly gave Lance an opportunity. He was the inactive third quarterback all season in 2023, with Rush playing in garbage time games. Not only did they get no look at him during his first season with the franchise, but he's now only played in spot duty.
Lance has completed 4-of-6 attempts for 21 yards with one interception. He's also picked up 17 yards on three attempts.
Such a low usage proves the coaching staff doesn't believe Lance has the ability to be a starter. Even so, Jones would do the trade all over again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired