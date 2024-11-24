4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't matter. The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fourth win of the season, 34-26, over the Washington Commanders. As the celebrating will continue through the night, let's look back on the divisional win.
Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys' win.
1. What A Rush
Usually, when a team turns to a backup quarterback to lead the rest of the season, expectations are low. However, Cooper Rush delivered in the win over the Commanders. The now-starting quarterback for the Cowboys threw two touchdowns on the day. A big day for a player that was thrust into a difficult situation.
MORE: Cowboys have discovered one building block player despite frustrating season
2. Elite Defense Makes A Return
It doesn't get talked about enough, but this Cowboys defense has not been healthy. Now, with leaders like Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland getting healthy, this unit is becoming what everyone expected it to be. The Cowboys forced three turnovers and gave the Commanders offense headaches all game long.
3. Batman Found Robin's
Everyone knows that CeeDee Lamb is the number one option for the Cowboys. However, the team got big help in the passing game from Luke Schoonmaker, Jalen Tolbert, and Jalen Brooks. Schoonmaker and Tolbert were the targets of Rush's two touchdown passes. The passing game got a much-needed boost in the win.
4. Turbo Turpin
The X-factor for this Cowboys team has been special teams machine KaVontae Turpin. Turpin's 99-yard kick return for a touchdown put the nail in the Commanders coffin and gave this fanbase a happy Sunday for the first time in a long time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired