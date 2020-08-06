FRISCO - Why do so many Dallas Cowboys observers think rookie CeeDee Lamb is going to be a big deal?

For all the big reasons.

Why does present Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper think the University of Oklahoma product has so much potential?

For all the little reasons.

"I think he's a quick learner,'' Cooper said to the DFW media in a training camp conference call from The Star. :He already has a good foundation. He's fundamentally sound in his route-running. It's very small, nit-picky things that I help him with that I may see with him being a rookie, but I think he has a really good foundation.''

Cooper this week answered some burning Cowboys questions and revealed that, yes, Dak Prescott did build a football field in his backyard to workout with teammates amid Covid-19 shutdowns, and yes, he was willing to take less money to remain with Dallas despite a flirtation with free agency back in March.

He clearly thinks highly of the organization, of QB Prescott, and of the personnel being assembled alongside him. The Cooper "expectation'' for the Cowboys offense? Among other things, to have three 1,000-yard wide receivers in 2020.

Cooper and Michael Gallup are each looking to repeat 1000-yard receiving seasons in 2020. The pool of talented players on the Dallas Cowboys offense is an on-paper nightmare for opposing defenses… and the addition of Lamb will make the NFL’s No. 1-ranked offense even better in 2020, according to Cooper.

Expectations and excitement is high for Lamb; his jersey is jumping off the shelves in the stores.

"Ownership recognized this from the start, of course.

I’m not so sure we’ve had a draft with only one (first-rounder), one that I feel any better about,” owner Jerry Jones said after nabbing Lamb, the sixth-rated player on the team's April NFL Draft board, with the 17th pick. “It doesn’t take much to get me feeling good. But, seriously, this is really one of the best.”

Added Cooper: "I think it was a great pick-up. You have to draft the best player on the board. Everybody understands that. He's a great receiver. I think with me and Michael Gallup going for 1,000 yards last year, the expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year."