Projecting Roles For Caleb Downs and Rest of Dallas Cowboys Rookies in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys could see a maximum of six rookies make their regular season debuts against the New York Giants on Sunday night in Week 1.

The Cowboys have that many on their 53-man roster, with five of those rookies being 2026 NFL Draft picks and one being an undrafted first-year player.

The only draft picks not on the 53-man roster are cornerback Devin Moore and wide receiver Anthony Smith. Moore is starting the season on injured reserve and Smith failed to make the 53-man roster before being signed to the practice squad.

Here's how we see things going for Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, Drew Shelton, LT Overton and Camden Brown in Week 1 versus New York.

Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) poses for a photo after the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected role: Mostly slot cornerback, some safety

Downs appeared to see the majority of his reps playing in the slot during training camp, so that's where we project most of his snaps will come in his NFL debut on Sunday night.

Malik Hooker was routinely deployed as the safety along with Jalen Thompson when Dallas was it is base during camp, but we still believe Downs will get run at safety, also, just maybe not as much as the slot.

Malachi Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected role: Somewhat involved in EDGE rotation

Lawrence didn't make much noise this offseason and he's likely no better than fourth at the position behind Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Von Miller. He may even be No. 5 behind James Houston.

We anticipate Lawrence seeing the field for some snaps on defense in his debut, but not many.

Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected role: Involved in LB rotation, some snaps at EDGE

Barham was a regular standout at training camp before his injury, and he exploded in preseason Week 2, showing just how much promise he has in his first season.

We still think Dee Winters gets the start next to DeMarvion Overshown, but Barham is going to be involved in the rotation there as the LB3. He could also see some edge rusher snaps.

Drew Shelton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Drew Shelton (67) blocks during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected role: No. 2 swing tackle

Shelton struggled mightily in training camp and the preseason, and while head coach Brian Schottenheimer did say he was the backup left tackle behind Tyler Guyton, we find it hard to believe the Cowboys saw enough in him during the offseason to trust Shelton as the first player off the bench at either tackle spot.

The Cowboys are trying to keep Broderick Jones on one side and let him focus on right tackle, but with potential trust issues with the rookie, Jones could very well get the call at left tackle if needed.

LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle LT Overton (99) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected role: Somewhat involved in DL rotation

Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Otito Ogbonnia are the top three players at defensive tackle, and Jonathan Bullard will likely be No. 4 if healthy, something he hasn't been all training camp.

Overton could see the field for some snaps no matter what, but his role will likely be slightly increased if Bullard, who hasn't practiced in forever, doesn't play.

Camden Brown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected role: Inactive

This is under the assumption that Brown, who was electric in both training camp and the preseason, is the No. 6 player on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin.

If that's the case, we just don't see the Cowboys having a sixth wideout active on gameday behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, Turpin and Mingo.

Even if he's active, Brown probably won't get any snaps outside of special teams, but if he does, it won't be many.

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