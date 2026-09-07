Projecting Roles For Caleb Downs and Rest of Dallas Cowboys Rookies in Week 1
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The Dallas Cowboys could see a maximum of six rookies make their regular season debuts against the New York Giants on Sunday night in Week 1.
The Cowboys have that many on their 53-man roster, with five of those rookies being 2026 NFL Draft picks and one being an undrafted first-year player.
The only draft picks not on the 53-man roster are cornerback Devin Moore and wide receiver Anthony Smith. Moore is starting the season on injured reserve and Smith failed to make the 53-man roster before being signed to the practice squad.
Here's how we see things going for Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, Drew Shelton, LT Overton and Camden Brown in Week 1 versus New York.
Caleb Downs
Projected role: Mostly slot cornerback, some safety
Downs appeared to see the majority of his reps playing in the slot during training camp, so that's where we project most of his snaps will come in his NFL debut on Sunday night.
Malik Hooker was routinely deployed as the safety along with Jalen Thompson when Dallas was it is base during camp, but we still believe Downs will get run at safety, also, just maybe not as much as the slot.
Malachi Lawrence
Projected role: Somewhat involved in EDGE rotation
Lawrence didn't make much noise this offseason and he's likely no better than fourth at the position behind Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Von Miller. He may even be No. 5 behind James Houston.
We anticipate Lawrence seeing the field for some snaps on defense in his debut, but not many.
Jaishawn Barham
Projected role: Involved in LB rotation, some snaps at EDGE
Barham was a regular standout at training camp before his injury, and he exploded in preseason Week 2, showing just how much promise he has in his first season.
We still think Dee Winters gets the start next to DeMarvion Overshown, but Barham is going to be involved in the rotation there as the LB3. He could also see some edge rusher snaps.
Drew Shelton
Projected role: No. 2 swing tackle
Shelton struggled mightily in training camp and the preseason, and while head coach Brian Schottenheimer did say he was the backup left tackle behind Tyler Guyton, we find it hard to believe the Cowboys saw enough in him during the offseason to trust Shelton as the first player off the bench at either tackle spot.
The Cowboys are trying to keep Broderick Jones on one side and let him focus on right tackle, but with potential trust issues with the rookie, Jones could very well get the call at left tackle if needed.
LT Overton
Projected role: Somewhat involved in DL rotation
Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Otito Ogbonnia are the top three players at defensive tackle, and Jonathan Bullard will likely be No. 4 if healthy, something he hasn't been all training camp.
Overton could see the field for some snaps no matter what, but his role will likely be slightly increased if Bullard, who hasn't practiced in forever, doesn't play.
Camden Brown
Projected role: Inactive
This is under the assumption that Brown, who was electric in both training camp and the preseason, is the No. 6 player on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin.
If that's the case, we just don't see the Cowboys having a sixth wideout active on gameday behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, Turpin and Mingo.
Even if he's active, Brown probably won't get any snaps outside of special teams, but if he does, it won't be many.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.