Kyler Murray vs. Cowboys Twice In Upcoming NFL Season

The 'DFW kid' and Arizona Cardinals quarterback is going to see America's Team twice this year.

FRISCO - Kyler Murray was born in Bedford and went to high school in Allen. You might think he is naturally a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, as most kids born and raised here figure to be.

But in fact, he is a Cardinal through and through ... and he will get two chances this year to do to his "hometown team'' what he did last season.

Late last year, the Cardinals dominated the Cowboys, trouncing America’s Team — at AT&T Stadium, on Monday Night Football — 38-10. Kyler was good ... but he was disappointed that he didn't "throw for like four or five touchdowns (with) 300 yards, something like that. I wasn’t very fond … like I left that building mad.”

From a Cowboys perspective? It wasn't very fun, either.

Since-fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s guys were overmatched and powerless to stop an Arizona offense that racked up 438 yards. And yes, Murray was plenty good as he threw two touchdowns and rushed for another.

But this year comes a chance in preseason for the two teams to try it again ... and then a Week 17 chance in the NFL regular season when it really counts.

The Cardinals have star power in running back Kenyan Drake and in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and now with J.J. Watt as part of their defense. The teams will see plenty of each other in "Week 1'' of the preseason (which is actually Dallas' second game of the summer following the Hall of Fame Game in Canton) and then a late-season meeting that could be critical to both teams' playoff chances.

Murray doesn't think he played very well in that game against the "locals.'' It so happens that coach Mike McCarthy, then in his first season with the Cowboys, thinks the same thing about his performance.

“We didn’t play very well on offense, defense or special teams. Most importantly, I didn’t coach very well,” McCarthy said after the game that night.

The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys can avenge that loss this time around - once for practice and once for real.

The Cowboys begin training camp next month and kick off the regular season on the road on September 9 against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

