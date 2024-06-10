Proposed CeeDee Lamb trade with Green Bay crazy enough to work
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are still playing a dangerous game of chicken. Dallas has yet to offer him a new deal and Lamb is looking at a six-figure fine as he holds out.
Lamb knows his market worth thanks to the $140 million deal Justin Jefferson signed with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Cowboys are hesitant to pay that kind of money to anyone — just ask Dak Prescott.
That's led to trade speculation and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has four proposals should Dallas decide against an extension. A couple of those stood out, such as the idea to send Lamb to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for George Pickens and a second-round pick. A more enticing trade he pitched, however, was sending Lamb to the Green Bay Packers for a couple of wideouts and a second-rounder.
In his article, Gagnon had Green Bay surrendering Jayden Reed and a second-round pick along with either Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson. At first, this seems as though the Cowboys wouldn't listen to the trade but after some consideration, it might be crazy enough to work.
Dallas would be giving up the biggest star but they could wind up with a completely re-made wide receiving corps.
Cowboys could land a slot WR, speed threat, and still have a premium pick
First, the Cowboys would land an excellent slot receiver in Reed. The second-round pick from Michigan State was integral to Green Bay's success in 2023, hauling in 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns.
As for Watson and Doubs, the upside arrow points to Watson. Another second-round pick, Watson (6-foot-4 and 208 pounds) was a star at North Dakota State but has struggled with durability in the pros.
He's appeared in 23 games and has 69 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Cowboys know he can be explosive since his first three scores in the NFL came during a comeback win for Green Bay in 2022. In that game, Watson had 107 yards and three touchdowns on just four receptions.
Doubs has been more durable and had 674 yards and eight touchdowns off 59 receptions this past season. Still, if the Cowboys wanted a more consistent player, he would be the choice.
Dallas would be able to continue to rebuild their roster as well thanks to the addition of the second-round pick in 2025 to go along with two new receivers. It's a 'Moneyball' move if there ever was one, but if they truly can't agree with Lamb, this isn't the worst alternative.