CeeDee Lamb minicamp absence expected; could incur $100,000 in fines
CeeDee Lamb is not expected to show up for the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp which opens on Tuesday, June 4, as he seeks a contract extension.
News surfaced on Tuesday morning that Lamb had not been spotted in Dallas ahead of minicamp.
Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions last season, has not been present for the team's offseason workouts while he continues to work out a deal. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a massive extension of his own on Monday, resetting the WR market and putting more pressure on the Cowboys to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
RELATED: Justin Jefferson contract extension gives Cowboys framework for CeeDee Lamb
By skipping minicamp, Lamb is subject to fines.
Lamb could be fined approximately $100,000 if he misses this week's workouts
His absence was notable on Tuesday morning's meetings.
"Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is not at meetings this morning, as he skips mandatory minicamp while awaiting a new contract, a person familiar with the situation said," Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News wrote on X."He is subject to be fined $16,953 for missing today, $33,908 for Wednesday and $50,855 if minicamp extends to a third day.
Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal on Monday, giving the former LSU product a$140 million deal over four seasons. That has led to a jump in Lamb's market value estimation, which will make him among the league's highest-paid players at his position.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.